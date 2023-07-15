It is now just a matter of weeks until Middlesbrough kick off their 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Up first for Michael Carrick's side is a tricky test at the Riverside Stadium against Gary Rowett's Millwall.

The 2022/23 campaign saw the two sides separated by just seven points and four places, with Middlesbrough finishing fourth in the final league standings, whilst Millwall ended up eighth.

With Boro having made some additions since then, though, the line up Carrick chooses for the Millwall clash could have a fresh look compared to the one he used in the last match of 22/23.

With that in mind, below, we thought we'd pick out a few Middlesbrough players we feel are certain to start that first match against Millwall on August 5th.

Is Seny Dieng a guaranteed starter at Boro?

One Middlesbrough player that is surely a certainty to start the club's opening league match, barring injury, is goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Last season, Zack Steffen was the man inbetween the sticks for Boro, but having returned to Manchester City at the end of his loan spell, Boro looked elsewhere in the market.

Just days ago, they snapped up Seny Dieng from Queens Park Rangers and he is set to be the number one goalkeeper at the Riverside Stadium.

Back in January, Dieng was being linked with Premier League clubs, so it is a brilliant signing for Middlesbrough to have pulled off.

Hayden Hackney

Another Middlesbrough player who is surely set to start the Millwall clash at the Riverside is midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The 21-year-old had a real breakthrough season at the Riverside Stadium, featuring 38 times for the club in all competitions last term.

Prior to that, he had only played three times for the club.

Under Carrick, if Hackney is fit, then there is a place for him in the starting XI.

That has how things have proved so far and it would be a surprise to see that change ahead of the Millwall clash.

Jonny Howson

Arguably the same could be said for experienced midfielder and club captain Jonny Howson.

Now 35, for most players, it would be a case of remaining to see whether or not they can continue to operate week in, week out, but that's not the case with Howson.

The midfielder featured 44 times in the Championship last season and his durability is incredibly impressive.

Barring an injury, the club skipper will surely be in the side that lines up against Millwall on August 5th.

Can Isaiah Jones be a starter for Boro?

Last but not least, Isaiah Jones is another Middlesbrough player I'd feel confident in saying will start that first game against Millwall.

Jones' problems last season have been well documented, but, towards the end of the campaign, things took a turn for the better.

With an off-season and pre-season behind him, Jones will hopefully be in the right place physically and mentally, and if so, he is simply too good to leave out of the side.

On his day, he is one of the most talented players in the division and it would be exciting to see him re-find that form in 2023/24.