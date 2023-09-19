Leeds United are never far away from a new twist or turn in one of many pending transfer sagas.

Despite the window closing weeks ago, transfer rumours never seem to truly die down at Elland Road with the Yorkshire outfit set for another chaotic transfer window come January.

Daniel Farke's side have since been able to focus more on what is happening on the pitch after an exodus of talent has since departed, meanwhile, new arrivals are finally through the door.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Diego Llorente AS Roma Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

The Whites have adjusted relatively well to the stream of departures, with wins against Ipswich Town and Millwall last time out demonstrating the attacking brilliance the side still has to offer.

A hopeful push for promotion will certainly be the objective under Farke as he looks to build some momentum in the opening half of the season and put his new team into the equation as soon as possible.

That being said, the German boss will be aware of more transfer interest in his quality squad in the coming months and will be aiming to keep hold of his star talents to make sure the promotion dream becomes a reality. As such, FLW take a look at three players who could be subject to transfer speculation in the near future.

1 Wilfried Gnonto

Far from a surprising inclusion on this list, Gnonto was at the epicentre of a relentless transfer saga for the duration of the window, only to remain at Elland Road.

Everton saw a number of bids rejected for the Italian international with the young star training alone during the early stages of the season with many expecting a move to be imminent.

Such a deal did not materialise, however, with Leeds adamant the winger was not for sale and have since looked at agreeing a new contract, according to Football Insider, with the 19-year-old to avoid a similar saga in January.

The Toffees, however, are unlikely to go away that easy, according to Football Insider, with the Merseyside outfit along with other Premier League clubs still interested in the player and will monitor his progress in the coming months.

2 Ilian Meslier

Leeds remain more relaxed in regards to Ilian Meslier's future, according to Football Insider, with new man in between the sticks, Karl Darlow, seemingly seen as a ready-made replacement.

The French shot-stopper was a mainstay in the Whites' lineup during their three-year stint in the top flight, playing more than 100 times in the Premier League.

While still the go-to man under Farke, Leeds will still allow the 23-year-old to leave despite no teams meeting their valuation for him this summer.

3 Crysencio Summerville

Another talented winger within the Leeds ranks, Summerville is another player subject to Premier League interest this summer.

Leeds United rejected a £20 million bid from Burnley, according to Fabrizio Romano, on deadline day with Everton, Feyenoord and Crystal Palace interested in the 21-year-old, according to the Telegraph.

Following a positive start to the season, it would not be a surprise to see any of the aforementioned admirers revisit a potential deal in January, particularly to aid a potential survival bid.

4 Hélder Costa

Costa's future at Leeds has been up in the air for some time now with the Angolan winger not in Daniel Farke's plans.

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan with Al-Ittihad and has not featured for the Whites since August 2021.

With the domestic and now global windows slamming shut, Costa's options are running out and would either need to reach a mutual termination for his contract or await a move in January as heads into the final year of his deal at Elland Road.