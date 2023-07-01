Ipswich Town have secured a return to the Championship after four seasons - but the hard work should not stop there for Kieran McKenna's men.

One of the best teams to watch in England last season, Ipswich scored over 100 goals as they romped to promotion from League One, with only Plymouth Argyle topping them. But, despite the transfer window approaching, Ipswich are going to need their promotion stars to come up trumps - and Football League World takes a look at four players who need to prove their worth.

George Edmundson

Edmundson has done it all - the European stage, Scotland, the seventh-tier and beyond. Only once has he played in the Championship - in Derby's 2020/21 season where they narrowly avoided relegation.

Ever since, he has been a decent player in Suffolk, but at the age of 25 it is almost 'now or never' for the Mancunian. If he can hold his own in the second-tier, even a short stint that can secure him a move elsewhere in the Championship, Edmundson can consider himself impressed.

Conor Chaplin

Last season was by far Chaplin's most prolific in any division, by a landslide.

26 goals in just 45 league games has seen the 26-year-old win promotion for just the second time in his career; but it's the step-up to the Championship where he must now master if he is to avoid stepping foot in the third-tier again whilst he comes into his prime.

Chaplin did score 11 goals in the Championship with Barnsley in 2019-20, but with just four the following season, he has a long way to go to prove that he is a second-tier player.

Harry Clarke

Boyhood fan from birth, Tractor Boy starlet Clarke joined Ipswich from Arsenal in January after a decent loan spell at Stoke City in the first half of the last campaign. Bar his spell at the bet365 Stadium, Clarke hasn't played in the second-tier - and what better place to re-do so than the club he grew up supporting.

If he proves his worth as a top, developing player next season, Clarke could well star for Ipswich for quite some time - and if he improves from there, maybe a Premier League move could be in the offing.

Christian Walton

Walton is still relatively young for a keeper coming into his prime at just 27 years old.

Spells at Wigan, Blackburn Rovers and an ever-present campaign at Ipswich last season mean that the Cornwall-born keeper has made over 250 career appearances - and a full Championship campaign where he made 46 appearances saw Blackburn finish 11th in 2019/20 - which would be greately welcomed if similar was to happen at Portman Road next term.

Walton could be the key to Ipswich's defence, in terms of barking out orders and taking a commanding role. This is the time for the 6ft 5in keeper to prove his worth.