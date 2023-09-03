Hull City have started the season in fantastic fashion. A narrow defeat away at Norwich City and a disappointing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Doncaster Rovers were not a sign of things to come.

In the four games since, Liam Rosenior's side have scalped Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers and even title favourites Leicester City, whilst drawing against Bristol City.

Their win against Leicester was particularly impressive, not just because of the team they were facing but also because of the way they broke forward and how well they defended during the latter stages of the game when they were hanging on.

Speaking more generally about the Tigers, they overhauled their squad during the summer transfer window, bringing in 11 new faces. So far, the impact has been there for all to see.

However, a number of key assets are approaching the end of their contract, and a decision must be made on their futures.

Which Hull City players are currently set to leave the club next summer?

We take a look at four players who are currently set to depart the MKM Stadium on the expiration of their contracts next summer.

Greg Docherty

Like everybody else to feature in this list, Greg Docherty's contract expires on June 30th 2024.

The versatile Scotsman was signed from Rangers in August 2020, and has played more than 125 times for the Tigers since. He's netted seven times in black and amber, with the best of which winning the club's Goal of the Season award.

The 27-year-old netted in a 3-1 win against Blackpool last October. He picked the ball up and approached the final third at Bloomfield Road, shifted it onto his right foot and unleashed a shot that swung away from the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

Docherty is yet to feature this season, as a knee injury has kept him on the sidelines since mid-July.

Cyrus Christie

Cyrus Christie has plied his trade at various different EFL clubs during his 13-year career, but is most famed for his stint at Derby County, where he appeared on over 100 occasions.

He penned a two-year deal in East Yorkshire last summer, and has played 32 times. Christie impressed last season, but has seen his minutes dwindle so far this term.

The 30-year-old Irishman has the option to extend for an extra year, but it is not yet known whether that will be taken or not.

Adama Traore

Like Christie, Adama Traore also joined the Tigers last summer and penned a two-year deal.

However, unlike the Irishman, Traore has been included in Rosenior's starting XI for every outing this season, and is one of City's key players.

Last term, the former Monaco man was integrated slowly, only starting nine times. He registered one goal and two assists whilst maintaining an 86% pass accuracy.

Traore is probably one player who should see a contract extension offered sooner rather than later.

Aaron Connolly

Aaron Connolly spent last season on loan at the MKM Stadium and made the permanent switch in the summer. Despite his much-anticipated arrival, the 23-year-old's deal only lasts for 12 months.

The former Brighton man scored twice during his loan spell, and has already eclipsed that total this time around. Connolly bagged a brace that helped the Tigers emerge from Ewood Park victorious, and netted the fourth against Sheffield Wednesday the week prior after being introduced from the bench.

If the Ireland international's hot streak continues, then the club will have to try their hardest to keep Connolly at the club longer term. He looks a real threat and impressed at times at the King Power Stadium yesterday.