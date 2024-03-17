Highlights Huddersfield Town faces financial challenges in the Championship market, needing to be smart with transfers.

Players like Sorba Thomas and Michal Helik could generate funds through possible summer transfers.

Josh Koroma's future at Huddersfield Town is uncertain ahead of a first full season under Breitenreiter.

When it comes to Championship clubs in the transfer market, there is a staggering gap regarding the funds made available between the top and bottom end of this particular scale.

It's fair to say that Huddersfield Town are unable to compete with the division's top sides when it comes to transfer fees and wage structures, meaning that the Terriers have to be extremely astute in the market.

This means that to generate significant funds, the Terriers would potentially have to abide by a sell-to-buy policy, particularly to attract a higher calibre of player.

Although it remains to be seen whether the club will begin next season as a second tier or League One outfit, here are four players who could generate an influx of cash in the summer.

Kick-starting this list is Sorba Thomas, who has been the standout performer in a season that has seen three different managers take charge in this part of West Yorkshire.

Despite the vast array of changes and on-pitch struggles for Town as a collective, the 25-year-old has remained a consistent creative threat since returning from a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

His versatility will make him a target for many sides, as well as the fact he's on course for the most productive season of his career. This would better his numbers from 2021/22 when he helped Huddersfield reach the Championship play-off final.

Sorba Thomas' most productive season to date (2021/22) Total Matches Played 43 Goals 3 Assists 11 Big Chances Created 19 Key Passes per Game 2.1 Touches per Game 43.6 Average Rating 6.89 All stats as per SofaScore

Town will be hoping those attributes can preserve their Championship status, but Thomas will definitely be a wanted man in the summer if he continues his strong form.

Jack Rudoni was described by previous boss Darren Moore as someone that could become a "legend for Huddersfield Town going forward," back in October.

However, it's clear that the former AFC Wimbledon man's ceiling is currently higher than the predicament the Terriers currently find themselves in, and with Rudoni under contract for another two years, the club would certainly hold significant bargaining power in any potential deal.

At just 22 years of age, he's got plenty of room for growth at a club with loftier ambitions in the Championship, which will no doubt match his own personal targets.

Given the fact he's an Englishman with plenty of promise, Town will hope that 'English tax' is involved, and they could receive a greater sum of cash than first anticipated if any bids are to come their way for the attacking midfielder.



Michal Helik's presence at both ends of the pitch will unquestionably attract suitors in the coming months, particularly if Huddersfield are relegated.

The former Barnsley man has continued to prove himself as an established Championship level centre-back and is definitely one of the most underrated across the division.

Since his move to England in 2020, Helik's aerial ability has been his strongest facet, mainly as such a threat from long throw-ins and corners, but even so, it is a remarkable record for any defender to have over 15 goals in the last four years.

His Transfermarkt valuation is €3m, but Town would be hoping for a greater fee to prize him away from the John Smith's Stadium, given how important he is to Andre Breitenreiter's outfit.

Whilst Josh Koroma is unlikely to generate a fee in the same ballpark as the aforementioned trio, his stats this season have proved that a side in the lower reaches of the Championship or with ambitions of reaching the second tier could circle over his signature.

The 25-year-old has continued to be a regular fixture in the side this campaign, starting more than 20 times.

However, in the summer, Breitenreiter has a key decision to make on a number of players as he prepares for his first full season in charge, and with a deal that runs until 2025, Koroma could be one of those on the move as he looks to stamp his authority on the club.