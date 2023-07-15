Huddersfield Town are preparing for the upcoming Championship season.

The Terriers had a disappointing last 12 months, with the club suffering a remarkable drop in form.

Carlos Corberan had led the team to a play-off final the season prior, but the Yorkshire side plummeted to 18th in the table.

Neil Warnock was drafted in midway through the term to turn things around at the John Smith Stadium.

The 74-year-old has committed to remaining at the helm going into the start of the new campaign, having come out of retirement to join the club.

Who are the guaranteed starters at Huddersfield Town?

Preparations are well underway to ensure that the team enjoys a more competitive season ahead.

Here we look at the players who are surely guaranteed to be starting in the team’s opening game on 5 August against newly promoted Plymouth Argyle…

Jack Rudoni

Rudoni was the only Huddersfield player to feature in all 46 of the Terriers’ league games last season.

Only four of those came from the bench, with the midfielder cementing himself as a crucial part of the team no matter who the manager is.

The 22-year-old contributed two goals and five assists, forming the central creative spark for the team from midfield.

Warnock will be hoping he has no fitness issues in pre-season as he is otherwise a nailed on starter for the opening clash against the Pilgrims.

Will Tom Lees continue to start for Huddersfield?

Lees also made 42 starts for Huddersfield last season, with the experienced defender forming a strong defensive partnership at centre back last season.

The 32-year-old has been a regular presence in the team since joining the club two years ago from Sheffield Wednesday.

He will be hoping to retain his place in the team for next season too, which appears quite likely.

Unless Warnock opts for an unusual change in the line-up, or a new signing is made in that position, then Lees should retain his place in the starting team going forward.

Michał Helik

Helik was Lees’ partner for much of last season, featuring 36 times in the Championship as the team struggled in a relegation battle.

The 27-year-old played well in his first year at the club having signed from Barnsley just 12 months ago.

Despite Huddersfield’s poor results, Helik still stood out as one of the more impressive defenders in the division.

So it would come as a major surprise if he wasn’t picked in the first starting lineup of the new term.

Lee Nicholls

Nicholls’ position in between the sticks was cemented under Warnock, featuring in every game that the veteran coach oversaw.

The goalkeeper did miss some of last season due to injury, but should be fit and available for the opening weekend of the season.

It would be a surprise if he wasn’t picked, with Nicholls being a dependable presence in the box for Huddersfield.

These four players form the spine of Huddersfield’s squad and all will be important to the team getting off to a positive start to the 2023-24 campaign.