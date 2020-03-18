The 4 Fulham players that may be affected by the latest UEFA decision

We are living in a football-free world at the moment, which is something that many of us will have never experienced before, thanks to recent events.

The EFL have confirmed that no action will take place until the start of April and, as a result of these matches being pushed back, governing bodies have had to take larger actions.

One of which has been to postpone the Euros for another year, with UEFA hoping that it will allow clubs to catch-up during the summer months ahead of next season.

Here, we take a look at the Fulham players whose summer plans will have now switched from potential international stardom back to club matters…

Aleksandar Mitrovic

He is a talisman for Fulham but Mitrovic is also a central figure in the Serbian set-up.

In 55 appearances he has netted 34 times and would have been central to their side, had they qualified via the play-offs which would have been taking place imminently.

You would not have put it past him scoring a few at the tournament itself either.

Harry Arter

Arter may not have been a regular in Scott Parker’s side this season but there may have still been a chance of him making the squad for the Republic of Ireland in the summer.

He has made a total of 16 appearances for the national side, predominantly during Martin O’Neill’s tenure.

Under Mick McCarthy, he has not been so lucky, but you would not have ruled out him being brought back into the fold.

Stefan Johansen

A Norwegian regular, Johansen has made over 50 appearances for his national side since debuting in 2013.

He has scored six times and even wore the captain’s armband throughout 2018 and 2019, although he fell slightly out of favour in recent months.

Nevertheless, were Norway to qualify via the play-offs he is someone you would have expected to be part of the tournament set-up.

Marek Rodak

Fulham’s latest international star, Rodak has found himself involved in Slovakia’s last three squads, although he is yet to force his way past Martin Dubravka and into the starting line-up.

Still, he has become the country’s obvious second choice now and would have been a shoe-in on the bench for their qualifying matches and the tournament squad.