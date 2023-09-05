Highlights Coventry City's rebuild may hinder their performance in the coming weeks as the team looks to gel, but the departure of key players leaves room for excitement and new opportunities at the CBS Arena.

Callum O'Hare, one of Coventry's best players, suffered a serious knee injury, and with less than a year left on his contract, he may need to wait until his return to action to see if the Sky Blues offer him a new deal.

Liam Kelly, the team's captain, has seen a decline in game time and with new talents arriving, it's possible that he will depart from the club in the summer. The same could be expected for Kyle McFadzean, who has been a prominent figure in the team's defense but may part ways due to his age. Simon Moore, who joined Coventry last summer, is also likely to leave unless he accepts a backup role.

Coventry City were a lottery of penalties away from being promoted to the Premier League last season - but they must dust themselves off and go again this campaign.

They've had a rebuild, which may hinder them somewhat in the coming weeks as the team looks to gel - but with a new, young-looking side given Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer's departure, they are exciting times at the CBS Arena.

However, there remains some of the old guard that dragged them up from the doldrums of the fourth-tier, and the majority of those that brought them up from the third-tier remain. And with contracts running out, it begs the question - should they stay or should they go? Football League World takes a look at their out of contract stars in the upcoming summer.

Callum O'Hare

Callum O'Hare is the joint highest earner at Coventry according to Capology's available data.

O'Hare was one of Coventry's best players in League One when they secured a Championship return; and his permanent signing in the summer of 2020 gave the Sky Blues a platform to secure their second-tier status with ease as he became one of their key stars under Mark Robins prior to last season.

This meant the midfielder was linked with the likes of Burnley last summer, though a deal never materialised - prompting fans from the CBS Arena to praise their star as he formed a team that included the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

Of course, the duo have now departed - which means that O'Hare should have a prominent role in the team thanks to his creativity and flair in midfield. However, he suffered a serious knee injury towards the turn of the new year, which ruled him out for nine months. He has yet to return to action, and with just under 12 months left on his current deal, the Aston Villa academy graduate may be forced to wait until his return to action to see if the Sky Blues offer him a new deal.

Liam Kelly

Skipper Kelly has been part of the Sky Blues' journey from the doldrums of League Two right the way to the Championship play-off final. Signing from Leyton Orient in 2017, it took them just three years to reach the heights of the second-tier, where Kelly started in the play-off final win in League Two against Exeter City,

Michael Doyle's departure in January 2019 saw the Scotland international appointed as his club's captain - and he took that in his stride with the club being promoted in his first full season.

But the Sky Blues' rapid rise from the depth of the Football League has seen his game time rapidly dwindle. Over the last two full seasons, Kelly had featured in just 26 league games excluding the play-offs, and at the age of 33 with new talents coming in as part of the Gyokeres-Hamer rebuild, we could well see him depart in the summer.

Kyle McFadzean

McFadzean is another player who has featured for Coventry for quite some time.

Winning the League One title with the club, he's played a regular role under Mark Robins since, making 35 or more appearances in Coventry's three full Championship seasons since. He's started in the same manner this season, and has become a cult figure at the CBS Arena for his leadership and rugged displays at the heart of their defence.

But all good things come to an end at some point, and at the age of 36, you would expect that other arrivals will see him part ways with the club come the end of the season.

Simon Moore

Moore joined Coventry in the summer of 2021 after failing to feature for Sheffield United throughout the entirety of the 2020-21 season as the Blades suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Playing in 42 games for the Sky Blues in the 2021-22 campaign, it appears that he had found a new home in the Midlands - but the emergence of Ben Wilson saw him make just three outings in the league last season.

With the 31-year-old keeping his place ahead of the new campaign, Moore will surely depart for pastures new come the end of the season unless he wishes to play second-fiddle to last campaign's Championship Goalkeeper of the Season.