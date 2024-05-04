Coventry City have missed out on a second consecutive top six finish in the Championship.

The Sky Blues enjoyed a memorable campaign, the highlight being a run to the FA Cup semi-finals.

However, Mark Robins’ side just missed out on the chance to fight for promotion to the Premier League for a second year in a row.

The team reached the play-off final 12 months ago, but suffered defeat at the hands of Luton Town on penalties.

Work will now begin on improving the first team squad in the upcoming transfer window ahead of the new campaign in August.

But here we look at the players that may have already played their final game for Coventry against QPR…

Callum O’Hare

Callum O’Hare’s contract is set to expire this summer, meaning he will be free to walk away from the club for nothing unless an extension is agreed.

The midfielder has been a key part of the team since returning to full fitness midway through the campaign.

His departure would be a huge blow to Robins’ side given how important he’s been when available.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League, with the likes of Fulham and Everton keeping tabs on his performances in the Championship, as well as Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

Time is running out for the Sky Blues to tie down O’Hare to a longer-term deal.

Liam Kelly

Liam Kelly has been a loyal servant to Coventry, having arrived at the club in 2017 when they were still competing in League Two.

The midfielder helped the Sky Blues rise back to the Championship, solidifying their position in the second tier in the last few seasons.

However, his game time has significantly dwindled in the last couple of years, and he is now well down the pecking order of Robins’ squad.

Given his contract is set to expire in the summer, the 34-year-old may well have played his final game for the club.

Simon Moore

Simon Moore signed for the Sky Blues in 2021, arriving as a free agent after his time at Sheffield United came to an end.

The goalkeeper agreed a three-year deal at the time, which is now set to expire in June.

Coventry City players with expriring contracts in 2024 Player Year signed Extension option Callum O'Hare 2020 No Liam Kelly 2017 No Simon Moore 2021 No

The 33-year-old was the first-choice shot-stopper during his first campaign at the CBS Arena, making 41 league appearances as the club finished 12th in the table.

However, he has since fallen down the pecking order of Robins’ first team, and is likely to depart once his contract expires next month.

Matty Godden

Matty Godden's contract does not expire this summer, but he will be a free agent in 2025 if no further extension is agreed.

The forward has continued to struggle for consistent game time in Robins' side, featuring more regularly from the bench instead of from the start of games.

While he has continued to contribute important goals, the 32-year-old could seek a move away in the summer in order to guarantee more consistent minutes.

Given the prominence of Ellis Simms in the squad, Godden could see the writing on the wall when it comes to game time and look for a move elsewhere.