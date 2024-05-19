Highlights James Trafford is a young goalkeeper with potential that could attract Premier League interest this summer despite his struggles at Burnley.

After a disappointing Premier League campaign which saw them relegated just one season after winning promotion, Burnley will be braced for transfer interest in some of their players this summer.

Expectations were high ahead of the season starting, with Vincent Kompany's side looking very impressive in the Championship last season, but the Clarets have been unable to transfer that form to the top-flight of English football.

Despite a disappointing campaign, there have been some Burnley players who have done their reputation no harm, and the vultures may be circling as other clubs look to pick up some of their best players following relegation.

With this in mind, here are the 4 Burnley players who could attract serious attention this summer...

James Trafford

James Trafford may not have had the best season with Burnley, but the 21-year-old will surely attract transfer interest this summer given his potential.

It was seen as a huge coup by the Clarets last summer when they signed the goalkeeper from Manchester City following a very impressive loan spell at Bolton, but he's been dropped by Vincent Kompany lately, with Arijanet Muric taking over the number one duties.

Perhaps being a first-choice Premier League goalkeeper at 21 after only having played League One football was too much too soon for Trafford, but the Cumbria-born goalkeeper is set to have a big future in the game, and may pique the interest of Premier League clubs this summer.

The ex-Manchester City man was part of Gareth Southgate's senior England squad for the friendly against Belgium in March, and will likely want to be playing Premier League football next season. Burnley will surely want to keep Trafford, but they may face a battle to do so.

Wilson Odobert

19-year-old winger Wilson Odobert has been hugely impressive for the Clarets since moving to Turf Moor last summer, and he's sure to attract attention from other clubs this summer.

The Frenchman joined from Ligue 2 club Troyes and was a bit of an unknown quantity, but he's been one of Burnley's better players this summer despite his age.

From December onwards, Odobert has been a mainstay in the Claret's starting XI, and with so much Premier League experience under his belt, you'd have thought that there would be clubs in England's top-flight keeping tabs on him, along with clubs in his homeland.

Burnley would love to keep hold of the France U23 international in the Championship next season, but it would be a shock if he didn't move on this summer given his obvious quality.

Sander Berge

Sander Berge only joined Burnley from fellow promoted side Sheffield United last season, and the midfielder has been a mainstay in Vincent Kompany's side.

The big Norwegian midfielder has experience of playing in the Championship thanks to his time at the Blades, but he's capable of playing a higher level of football, and Burnley will do well to keep hold of him this summer.

Berge has been in English football for four-and-a-half years now, and after another relegation to the Premier League, he may want to experience something new, and there would bound to be plenty of clubs in Europe happy to sign him.

Sander Berge's career path Club Season(s) Asker 2013-15 Valerenga 2015-17 Genk 2017-20 Sheffield United 2020-23 Burnley 2023-

As he's just one year into a four-year deal, Burnley would certainly want to keep hold of Berge, but this means that they could receive a nice transfer fee if he was to move on this summer.

Manuel Benson

After such an impressive campaign in the Championship last season, there were hopes at Turf Moor that Manuel Benson would be able to replicate that form in the top-flight, but it hasn't happened.

He's desperately struggled for playing time, and Championship clubs had previously been linked with the Belgian winger in January.

Both Southampton and Leeds wanted him in January, and he'll likely attract transfer interest again this summer, despite the Clarets' relegation.

Given that his side will be in the Championship next season, there is an argument to say that Benson could thrive again at Turf Moor, but a fresh start could be what the player needs this summer, and Burnley may be happy to cash in.