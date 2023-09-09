Much of the positivity surrounding Bristol City in recent years has been linked to their academy.

The South West club's youth system continues to feed their first team and even with the likes of Bobby Reid, Joe Bryan, Lloyd Kelly, Antoine Semenyo, and Alex Scott - if he can be claimed after joining at the age of 16 - gone, the current Robins squad is packed full of homegrown talent.

Sam Bell and Tommy Conway represent two of Nigel Pearson's best attacking weapons, Zak Vyner has become the leader of their backline, Cam Pring flies down the left flank to great effect, and Max O'Leary is the firm owner of the number one jersey.

There are more coming through the ranks as well and with that in mind, we've highlighted four City players that could save the club millions in the future...

Ephraim Yeboah

17-year-old Ephraim Yeboah's lightning pace and direct running has already proven a problem for opposition defences - with Pearson throwing him on late in games to trouble their tiring legs.

The teenager has featured four times this term and looks to have the makings of an exciting talent.

He may still be raw but with a bit of patience and the proper coaching, Yeboah could follow Bell and Conway in establishing himself in the City starting XI, which may well save them shelling out millions on a striker.

Ayman Benarous

The past two years or so have been tough for Ayman Benarous due to a string of serious injuries and subsequent setbacks but there is optimism he will be back soon.

The 20-year-old playmaker is very highly rated in Bs3 and was starting to prove his quality at senior level before suffering the first of two ACL injuries.

City look short of midfield creativity after Scott's departure but if Benarous can pick up where he left off, he could prove to be the answer.

Omar Taylor-Clarke

Matty James, Kal Naismith, and Andy King are certainly not getting any younger so the future of City's central midfield is an important subject for discussion.

Joe Williams is still just 26 while Jason Knight has made a strong start to life at Ashton Gate but Omar Taylor-Clarke will fancy himself as a successor to the likes of James in a holding role.

The 19-year-old won Pearson's trust last season and rarely looked particularly out of place at first team level despite being dropped in the deep end at times.

If he can fulfil his potential, Taylor-Clarke could save the club shelling out cash signing a replacement for their aging midfielders.

Raphael Araoye

Left-footed centre-backs that are comfortable in possession are all the rage and don't come cheap but City already have Raphael Araoye on their books.

The 19-year-old has got the physicality required to make it as a Championship defender and is certainly on Pearson's radar - having been part of the first team squad in pre-season, played in a number of their friendlies, and been named in multiple matchday squads this term.

It does feel like Araoye is closing in on his professional debut and could be a useful option sooner rather than later given the injuries they've had at centre-back in recent years.