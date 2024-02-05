Highlights Bristol City, a long-standing team in the Championship, have set their sights on promotion to the Premier League and made some significant signings in the summer.

The futures of senior players Matty James and Andy King at Bristol City are uncertain as their contracts expire at the end of the current campaign.

Andreas Weimann, one of Bristol City's longest-serving players, is currently on loan and is likely to leave the club at the end of his contract. Joe Williams, on the other hand, is an important player who should be secured with a new deal.

Bristol City have been a regular in the Championship for some time now.

They are one of the longest-serving teams in the second tier, with the current campaign being their ninth consecutive season at this level.

The Robins are an ambitious club that have eyes on promotion to the Premier League and spent money in the summer in a bid to achieve that.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Summer signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Free transfer Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

They did some shrewd business in January as well – a mix of loan deals to help the current side and permanent signings with the future in mind.

Liam Manning and co. will have some more decisions to make in the summer, with four senior players out of contract at the end of 2023/24.

1 Matty James

An experienced midfielder, James has been at the club since the summer of 2021, arriving after leaving Leicester City.

That ended a nine-year association with the Foxes and James' Ashton Gate tenure could run its course at the end of the current campaign as his contract is up.

The 32-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Robins since his arrival and continues to be a regular under Manning.

But with James not getting any younger, it will be interesting to see if he is given a new deal come the end of the campaign – particularly with Max Bird set to join properly from Derby County then.

2 Andy King

Another midfielder to have joined in the summer of 2021 was Andy King.

King and James were teammates at Leicester, with King having left the King Power a year prior to James.

He joined after spending some time with OH Leuven in Belgium, having initially joined City on a one-year deal.

One season has now turned into three but King has struggled for game time this term, and at 35, is nearing the end of his career.

Upon signing a one-year extension with the club last season, he became a player-coach, so he could well retire and become a full-time coach at City at the end of the season.

3 Andreas Weimann

Weimann is currently one of City’s longest-serving players, even if he is not at the club at this time.

The Austrian international is spending the second half of this season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, having fallen out of favour under Manning.

Since joining in the summer of 2018, he has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the club.

His most prolific season to date for the club was the 21/22 campaign, where he scored 22 goals and got ten assists having featured in every single one of City’s 46 Championship games.

The 32-year-old is still a quality attacking player at Championship level but the indication was when he left on loan that as the move will take him to the end of his contract, his time at Bs3 is over.

4 Joe Williams

Williams has been at the club since 2020, with the club taking advantage of Wigan Athletic’s financial struggles at the time to bring him to Ashton Gate on a four-year-deal.

The midfielder is now in the final year of that deal but continues to be a regular for the team. Having had a first season blighted by injuries, he has gone on to make over 20 league appearances every season since.

At 27 years old, Williams still presents himself as a very good option for City and one who has at least three or four years at this level left in him.

City could do with tying him down to a new deal sooner rather than later, as he will surely gain plenty of interest in the summer if he is available on a free.