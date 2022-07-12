The 4 Bristol City CIty players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Bristol City have done some eye-catching transfer business this summer but there is still a fair way to go before the window slams shut and some questions to be answered at the Championship club.

Nigel Pearson will likely want to add one or two new signings while there are multiple City players who could be set to leave Bs3.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four Robins players that face an uncertain future with the transfer window now in full flow…

Tyreeq Bakinson

It was telling that Tyreeq Bakinson has not been given a squad number for the 2022/23 campaign but things have gone a little quiet about a potential exit.

The midfielder fell out with Pearson after signing a new contract with the South West club and was loaned out to Ipswich Town in January, with an option to buy included in the deal.

Ipswich have not taken up that option but manager Kieran McKenna refused to rule out re-signing Bakinson in late June.

The 23-year-old did not travel with the senior side for their pre-season training camp and now appears to be waiting for a chance to move elsewhere.

Han-Noah Massengo

From one end of the spectrum to the other, Pearson has made it no secret that City would love to keep hold of Han-Noah Massengo but his contract situation means that his future is uncertain at this point.

The young Frenchman has entered the final 12 months of his deal and has yet to accept the new terms offered to him by the South West club.

Given they paid a sizeable fee to sign him from Monaco in 2019, City will not want to risk him leaving for nothing next summer and have to listen to acceptable offers for him.

Leicester City, Lyon, and Southampton have all been linked but nothing concrete has materialised yet.

He is with the first team squad during their pre-season preparations but whether he’ll still be a City player come September remains to be seen.

Nahki Wells

Preston North End have been linked with a move for striker Nahki Wells, who found himself down the pecking order last season.

He was little more than a backup in 2021/22 and given he’s one of the highest earners in the City squad – £15,192 a week per Capology – it would seem to make sense for all parties to let him leave.

However, the Bristol Post reported at the start of the month that Preston were not willing to pay a transfer fee for Wells despite seeing him as a top target.

That appears to leave him in limbo as Pearson has suggested he’s happy to keep hold of him.

Zak Vyner

Once considered one of the brightest prospects in the City squad, Zak Vyner has fallen out of favour completely at Ashton Gate.

According to the Bristol Post, Vyner is up for sale but it appears there has not been a huge amount of concrete interest so far.

As we close in on the start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign that leaves the 25-year-old, who is under contract until next summer with a 12-month option, in a difficult position.