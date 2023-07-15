Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season, and they are hoping that they can go one better in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

After being in the top six for much of 2022-23, Rovers dropped out with a few games to go and could never recover their spot after going eight matches without a victory.

Their final day 4-3 win over Millwall at The Den did not amount to anything as Sunderland took the final spot in the play-offs, leaving head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson hungry for better next season.

After they have completed their pre-season schedule, Blackburn will line up against West Bromwich Albion on August 5 for the opening day of the 2023-24 Championship season, with Tomasson set to have some selection headaches.

However, let's take a look at FOUR players who should definitely have no worries about not being in the starting 11 on that date.

Joe Rankin-Costello

After a few injury hit years where he has never been able to get a run of games under his belt, Rankin-Costello has finally flourished under Tomasson.

The academy graduate has played pretty much everywhere in defence and midfield for Rovers in their first-team and under-21's, but he took his chance as a wing-back in December last season and never looked back.

He kept Callum Brittain out of the right-back spot when he returned from an injury himself and having had a very strong second half of the campaign, Rankin-Costello will almost surely be the player that Tomasson turns to in that position.

Hayden Carter and Dominic Hyam

Carter has always had pedigree having been with Man City before joining Rovers in 2014, but he needed time in League One on loan at both Burton Albion and Portsmouth to prove his credentials.

Arriving back at Rovers last season following a stint with Pompey, Carter was given some chances by Tomasson in the first half of the campaign but he well and truly cemented himself at the back alongside Dominic Hyam in the second half of it.

Hyam was a summer signing in 2022 from divisional rivals Coventry City, with Tomasson turning to the 27-year-old after he lost out on Anel Ahmedhodzic to Sheffield United, and with 44 appearances in all competitions he was the main man at the back all season.

That now looks to be the partnership of choice for Blackburn's Danish head coach, leaving the likes of Scott Wharton waiting in the wings to step in if needed.

Sammie Szmodics

It's more-than likely that Rovers will use a 4-2-3-1 formation this coming season, and after struggling with a few knocks in the early stages of last season, Szmodics found himself as a regular in the number 10 role for Blackburn.

Szmodics has had to prove his worth after arriving for a seven-figure fee from Peterborough, but with seven goals scored in all competitions it looks as though he will be given a run next season as the go-to attacking midfielder.

With Bradley Dack now gone and Arnor Sigurdsson perhaps taking up Ben Brereton's position on the left, Szmodics doesn't have any real competition right now for that position, so you can expect to see him line up against the Baggies from the start.