Highlights Blackburn Rovers' latest Championship campaign ended in disappointment as they fell short of the play-offs on the final day of last season.

The club has made several signings and departures in the summer transfer window, with more players expected to leave in the future.

Key players like Sam Gallagher, Dilan Markanday, Tyrhys Dolan, and Adam Wharton could be the subject of interest and potential departures in the upcoming transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers' latest Championship campaign is well underway under Jon Dahl Tomasson, with his side hoping to better last season's effort.

Having just fallen short of the play-offs this season when his side went into the final day of last season needing a win over Millwall at the Den to potentially pinch a top-six place, but with their fate out of their own hands and reliant on other results going their way.

Unfortunately for Blackburn, they won a tricky fixture but it wasn't enough, with Sunderland and Coventry City finishing in the final two spots in the top six. Despite being in the top play-offs for most of the campaign, Blackburn ended the season in seventh place in the Championship.

They have worked hard to rebuild and go again this season, with the club in its sixth consecutive season at second tier level currently.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Thomas Kaminski Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Ashley Phillips Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Ben Brereton Diaz Villarreal Permanent Bradley Dack Sunderland Permanent Daniel Butterworth Carlisle United Permanent Tayo Edun Charlton Athletic Permanent (fee involved) James Brown Ross County Permanent John Buckley Sheffield Wednesday Loan Jack Vale Lincoln City Loan Daniel Ayala Without Club Permanent

The club will lose more players next summer and potentially in January as well. Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, here, we take a look at those who could depart the club in the coming transfer window and are likely to be the subject of interest in the meantime.

Sam Gallagher

Gallagher has been with the club since 2019 after an initial loan spell from Southampton, but is now in the final year of his contract. That's something that has stung Blackburn before, with Ben Brereton Diaz agreeing on a move to Villarreal prior to his contract ending.

However, the 28-year-old centre-forward's contract running low means he can speak to foreign clubs in January, or be signed in a cut-price deal with only six months left on his deal. It remains to be seen if the club will renegotiate a new one. Gallagher has scored over 40 goals and registered over 200 games for the club.

Dilan Markanday

Despite contributing well in the cup competitions, it simply hasn't been a fruitful move for Blackburn or Markanday so far, since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur. The winger has spent a decent chunk with the club and has barely broken double-figure appearances at Ewood Park.

The loan to Aberdeen was also not a great success, and his development has stagnated. It's difficult to see him breaking his way in in a meaningful capacity at the present time, and if that remains the case, then the best thing for Markanday would be to head out on a development loan again, to play more regularly at a decent level.

Tyrhys Dolan

Dolan is perhaps the asset that Blackburn will be most keen to tie down, as the 21-year-old still has bags of potential, even if aspects of his game are unrefined and raw at present. He is another who is running low on contract, which will call into question his future with the club in January.

The young winger has inconsistently registered goals and assists but has bags of talent, as has been shown in well over 100 games since joining from Preston North End in 2020. Dolan is one of the most valuable players in the squad at present but out of contract this summer.

Adam Wharton

The England U-19 international has incredible calmness and composure on the ball for his age, and isn't shy of the more physical side of the game, either. The best players seem to have loads of time on the ball, which perfectly describes Wharton, who is confident on the ball and progresses it well through passing or carrying.

His performances last season caught the eye of Premier League scouts, and that steep development curve has continued in the same vein this season. His future belongs in the Premier League and he is the club's biggest asset, so he is almost certain to be of interest once again in the coming window.