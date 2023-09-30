Highlights Birmingham City has made a positive start to the Championship season and aims to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Potential departures in the January transfer window include Marc Roberts, Scott Hogan, and Gary Gardner.

Brandon Khela, an 18-year-old academy prospect, could benefit from a loan deal to gain valuable first-team experience without the pressure of a promotion push.

Birmingham City have made a positive start to the new Championship season.

John Eustace’s side earned plaudits for finishing 17th last year, with many having tipped them for a relegation battle instead.

But the Blues are under new ownership now and have ambitions beyond merely surviving in the second tier.

The goal will now be to build a team capable of fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

The summer transfer window was positive in that regard, with a slate of new arrivals all boosting the team’s strength.

Who could depart Birmingham City in the January transfer window?

But planning will already be underway for how to improve the team again in January.

However, departures are also a possibility in the winter window, especially if their positive form attracts attention from some bigger clubs.

Here we look at the potential departures that we could see at St. Andrew’s in the January market…

Marc Roberts

Roberts has fallen well down the pecking order at Birmingham over the last year.

The defender made 25 appearances in the league last season, the last of which came against Sheffield United on the final day.

He has yet to feature for the team this campaign in the league, although he did come off the bench in the second round EFL Cup loss to Cardiff City in August.

Given Roberts’ contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, perhaps a move away in January may be the best solution for all parties.

Scott Hogan

Hogan is another player that could depart in the January window as a result of an expiring contract.

The forward is still an important part of Eustace’s squad, but the 31-year-old isn’t providing the consistent goals needed for Birmingham to compete for promotion.

Perhaps a sale in the winter window might be the best solution for all parties if a new contract is not going to be agreed.

That money could then be reinvested back into improving the team’s current attacking options, with a view to a younger player arriving in his place.

Gary Gardner

Gardner has fallen down the pecking order at St. Andrew’s over the last year or so.

The 31-year-old made just eight league appearances last season and is struggling for game time this year as well.

The veteran midfielder’s contract expires in the summer of 2024 with no option to extend for a further year.

Cashing in on him in January could be an option, depending on if any offers arrive, so he could be a player that departs the Championship side in January.

Brandon Khela

The 18-year-old is another academy prospect that could come through the ranks of the Birmingham academy.

The midfielder has been involved in matchday squads in the Championship this season but has yet to make his league debut for Eustace’s side.

Perhaps a loan deal in January could be arranged to give him the opportunity to earn some first team experience in the second half of the campaign.

This would aid his development without rushing him into Championship level, where the pressure of a promotion push could do more harm than good for the player.