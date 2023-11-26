Highlights Blackburn Rovers signed Leon Best in 2012 to solve their striker issues, but his big move to Ewood Park only made things worse for the club.

After being relegated from the Premier League in the 2011/12 season, Rovers' aim was to bounce back up and they went strong in the transfer window yet it heavily backfired as they went on to finish in a dismal 17th place that term.

They have not been promoted back to the Premier League since and during his three years at the club, Best couldn't help them to get close.

Why did Blackburn sign Leon Best?

Best had played for a lot of clubs in England before he made the move to Blackburn and had impressed most at Coventry City after failing to fully break into the Southampton first-team.

In three years at Coventry, he played 104 games and registered 33 goal contributions, which made Newcastle United take notice.

He joined the Magpies in 2010, and he took some time to make any sort of impact due to the fact he was behind Peter Løvenkrands and Andy Carroll in the pecking order.

Injuries hampered his progress at St James' Park but when fit, there were signs that he could have the talent to cut it at the North East club. Indeed, 10 goals and seven assists in 47 appearances is not a terrible return for a striker playing a bit-part role for most of his Toon tenure.

It certainly convinced Blackburn to get out their chequebook as in July 2020 they spent £3 million to bring him to Lancashire.

Why did it go so wrong for Best at Blackburn?

A month after Best joined he suffered a big injury, this time to his anterior cruciate ligaments, ruling him out for at least six months - a blow that he found it tough to ever really recover from.

The striker made his debut in March 2013 after getting back to full fitness but he couldn't get into any sort of form in the final months of the season. Unfortunately, his struggles carried on into the next campaign as he only scored two goals in eight appearances in 2013/14.

Multiple loan spells followed in 2014 and 2015 but he was unable to ever salvage his Blackburn career.

Eventually, with a year left on his Rovers deal, the then 28-year-old was given a pay-off to leave the club early in 2015 so they could get him off their books.

The Republic of Ireland international then had permanent spells at Rotherham United, Ipswich Town, and Charlton Athletic before retiring in 2018.

After he left Blackburn, he only scored another four goals in 35 appearances, with Best seemingly never getting back to his best after the nasty injury he suffered soon after arriving at Ewood Park.

He will go down as one of the club's more disappointing signings but it's hard not to feel sorry for him given his regular injury issues.