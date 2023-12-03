Highlights Ipswich Town finally secured promotion to the Premiership in 2000 after several previous failed attempts in the play-offs.

Under manager George Burley, Ipswich had a successful first season back in the top flight, finishing in fifth place and earning a spot in the UEFA Cup.

The club invested in new players, including Nigerian winger Finidi George, who had a promising start but ultimately struggled to maintain form and was frozen out by the club before leaving in 2003.

After three successive failures in the second tier play-offs in the 1990s, Ipswich Town made no mistake at the fourth time of asking in 2000 when they dispatched Barnsley at Wembley to make it back to the Premiership.

The Tractor Boys had been out of the top flight of English football for five years, but George Burley's management of a good mix of youth and experience paid dividends in the end.

And the good times continued to roll in the 2000-2001 campaign, as miraculously, Ipswich finished in fifth position in the Premiership despite being one of the favourites for relegation - they ended up finishing 32 points clear of the drop zone and also earned themselves a spot in the UEFA Cup for the following season.

Related It would be harsh but Ipswich Town call could help Kieran McKenna stop wobble: View Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna could bring Christian Walton back into the team in place of Vaclav Hladky.

By that point, Town were starting to spend money, with their transfer record broken in August 2000 for Icelandic defender Hermann Hreidarsson, and in preparation for their European adventure, the club continued to sign new players for seven-figure fees in 2001.

One of those that created plenty of excitement was Finidi George, a Nigerian winger who had racked up many caps and international tournaments for the Super Eagles, and in his most recent season had scored five times in La Liga for Real Mallorca.

How much did Ipswich Town spend on Finidi George?

That led to Ipswich spending £3.1 million on his services at the age of 30, and even though George would likely not provide any real resale value beyond that point, the experience felt necessary considering the club were returning to European action.

What followed, though, was ultimately a big disappointment for both Ipswich and George.

How did Finidi George's time at Ipswich Town go?

The Nigerian did have a starring role with two goals in his first league home match, which was a 3-1 win over Derby County, but the Tractor Boys struggled for Premier League form throughout the campaign and, after spending some time on the sidelines with a fractured cheekbone, George returned with three goals from his next six outings.

By the end of the season, though, with Town in relegation trouble, George was in and out of the team, and he would find himself as a Division One player by the end of his first campaign in England.

Whilst he may have scored six times in 25 Premier League appearances - a respectable record for a winger - George was 31 going into 2002-23, and after just two months he found the manager that signed him in the form of Burley sacked, and he would not be fancied in the end by his replacement Joe Royle.

George's final appearance came in November 2002 against Slovan Liberec in the UEFA Cup, where the winger missed a penalty kick in a shootout which ended up seeing them knocked out of European competition once more, and after that he was frozen out.

Why was Finidi George frozen out at Ipswich Town?

A few weeks later, George was told he could leave Ipswich as Royle wanted to shape his own squad.

And although a move to Fenerbahce in Janaury 2003 fell through - a transfer switch did not arise and in the summer of 2003, a settlement was finally agreed for George to leave Portman Road, a few months after the club fell into administration.

In recent years, George has spoken of his own disappointment of how his time at Ipswich went and how he couldn't really stay fully fit to help them survive in the top flight, but some things just don't work out in the way that they are anticipated.

He was by no means the biggest flop in that area, with the likes of Matteo Sereni costing more and offering less, but George failed to live up to the standards expected of him and his move ended up being a failure.