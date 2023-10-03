Highlights Young goalkeeper Liam Hall could potentially leave Wrexham in January through a short-term loan deal to gain more playing time and impress as his contract expires next summer.

Max Cleworth, a central defender, may also consider a loan move in January due to limited appearances this season and the presence of several senior centre-backs in the squad.

Another player to watch is Jordan Tunnicliffe, who has made only one appearance for Wrexham this season despite his previous experience and 25 games played last season. If his situation doesn't change, he may seek more regular minutes elsewhere as he turns 30.

Despite coming up from the National League to League Two this season, Wrexham were not quite as busy in the transfer window as you might expect.

Indeed, the club seemingly preferred to largely work with the squad that got them here in the first place, which is totally fair enough, simply adding quality rather than quantity to their existing player base.

Still, though, despite this, some positions in the squad are looking rather bloated, which leaves the door open for possible departures when the January transfer window arrives.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a glance at the League Two sides' squad in order to see if we can determine which players could be potentially exiting the Racecourse Ground when the transfer window opens once again.

Of course, these moves do not necessarily have to be permanent ones, with loan deals also discussed.

With that all said, here are three Wrexham AFC players that we can see leaving in January.

Which players could leave Wrexham in January?Liam Hall

With that said, one player at Wrexham currently that we can certainly see making a move in January is young goalkeeper Liam Hall.

The 18-year-old joined the club from Bradford Park Avenue this summer, but due to the very crowded goalkeeping department at the club, naturally finds himself right down the pecking order.

Indeed, it makes no sense for him to continue sit around and playing development football if that is all he is doing, so a short-term loan deal in January to get him some minutes could be in order.

Hall is only contracted at the Racecourse Ground until next summer on a one-year deal, so he needs an opportunity to impress.

Max Cleworth

Another Wrexham player that there is surely a possibility could move on in January is Max Cleworth.

So far this season, Cleworth has made just three appearances for the club, with just one of these coming in league action. This is despite having made 21 appearances for Wrexham in the National League last season.

With the club currently having six senior centre-backs on their books, it may not be that the 21-year-old gets much of a look in going forward, either.

With that in mind, if the situation remains unchanged, when the January transfer window arrives, it would surely make sense for the central defender to head out on loan and get some regular minutes under his belt.

Jordan Tunnicliffe

Last but not least, Jordan Tunnicliffe could also be another Wrexham player to keep an eye on come the January window.

He, too, has been a victim of the crowded centre-back department at the club so far, making just a single appearance for Wrexham this season, which came in the EFL Trophy.

This comes despite Tunnicliffe's previous experience in the EFL, and the fact he played 25 games for the club last season in the National League.

Like Cleworth, if his situation remains unchanged come January, it could be that he moves on for more regular minutes given that he will have turned 30 by then.