Highlights Wigan Athletic, under new ownership, are focused on improving their position in League One following a recent points deduction.

The club has shown hope for a potential push up the table with recent wins and mid-table form in the early stages of the season.

Three players, including Jordan Jones and Callum Lang, could potentially leave the club in January as Wigan enters a new chapter in its journey.

Wigan Athletic's squad continue their fight up the table following points deduction

Describing Wigan's recent history as turbulent would be putting it mildly for the Latics - delayed payment of wages, relegation and points deductions taking the headlines under the former ownership.

The club, now owned by a new company backed by Mike Danson, hope for a brighter future with dreams of a Championship or even Premier League return at some point down the line.

However, for now, attention is firmly on the League One battle, navigating their way out of the relegation zone following an eight-point deduction. Wins against Derby County, Northampton Town, Bolton Wanderers and Cambridge United have given Wigan fans hope of pushing up the table sooner rather than later with the club boasting mid-table form in the early stages of season.

This comes after a summer of upheaval on and off the pitch with plenty of players coming and going before the September 1st deadline.

Wigan Athletic - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James McClean Wrexham AFC Permanent Jack Whatmough Preston North End Permanent Max Power Al-Qadsiah Permanent Tendayi Darikwa Apol. Limassol Permanent Jamie Mcgrath Aberdeen FC Permanent Curtis Tilt Salford City Permanent Jordan Cousins Cambridge United Permanent Jamie Jones Middlesbrough Permanent Will Keane Preston North End Permanent Tom Naylor Chesterfield Permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen FC Permanent Anthony Scully Portsmouth Permanent Luke Robinson St Johnstone Loan Ryan Nyambe Derby County Permanent Steven Caulker Without Club Permanent Gwion Edwards Without Club Permanent Joe Bennett Without Club Permanent

Nevertheless, we take a look at three more players we could potentially see leave the club in January as the Latics enter a new chapter in the club's journey.

Jordan Jones

Jordan Jones has struggled to make an impact at Wigan Athletic after arriving in 2021, playing just nine times in the Latics' League One title-winning campaign before moving to St. Mirren on loan for the second half of the campaign.

The Northern Ireland international, meanwhile, spent the duration of last term back in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock, playing 22 times, before returning to the DW Stadium ahead of this season.

The 28-year-old forward has featured once in the league so far while recording his first start of the campaign in the EFL Trophy, grabbing an assist in the 7-1 demolition of Leicester City U21s side.

With game time likely to be limited with the likes of Martial Godo, Thelo Aaasgaard and Stephen Humphrys ahead of him in the pecking order, another move away, either on a temporary or permanent basis, could be the next logical step for both parties.

Chris Sze

Sze has looked to be an exciting talent coming out of the Wigan Athletic academy and looks to be more involved in the first-team setup so far this season.

The 19-year-old attacking-minded player made his professional debut back in September 2021 in an EFL Cup outing against Sunderland and has featured in several other cup matches since as well as making his Championship debut last term.

The young star has since featured twice in the third tier while scoring in the EFL Trophy against Leicester U21s, showing promising signs in the final third but with plenty of competition in the midfield and forward areas, he would certainly benefit from a loan spell in order to ge regular minutes under his belt.

Callum Lang

While Wigan will be keen to help hold of the 25-year-old, it will be intriguing to see what stance they take if any Championship interest reemerges after Huddersfield Town were interested in the player in the summer, according to Alan Nixon.

The financial situation at Wigan will certainly strengthen the Latics' position this time round while the former Shrewsbury and Morecambe forward has struggled to make the same level of impact he did in his last League One outing two years ago, scoring 15 goals with eight assists.

Lang has recorded just one assist so far this campaign and will need to improve his contributions within the attacking quartet if he is to retain his spot in the starting eleven.