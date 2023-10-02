Highlights West Bromwich Albion's decent start to the season has put them in eighth place, just three points away from the play-off places in the Championship.

It has been a decent start to the season for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

The Baggies have struggled for consistency so far this campaign, but after ending Preston North End's unbeaten start with an emphatic 4-0 win at Deepdale on Saturday, Carlos Corberan's side sit eighth in the table, three points from the play-off places.

Albion narrowly missed out on the top six last season after an excellent second half of the campaign under Corberan, but the Spaniard's ability to do business in the transfer market was limited this summer due to the club's financial situation.

Corberan was only able to bring in three new players this summer, Jeremy Sarmiento, Josh Maja and Pipa, while there were a number of departures.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Without Club Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Without Club Permanent

The exit of defender Dara O'Shea to Burnley for a fee of £7 million reduced the need for further player sales during the summer, but the club could be forced to cash in on some of their key players in January.

With that in mind, we looked at three Baggies players who could leave The Hawthorns in the next transfer window.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante joined Albion from League Two side Salford City for £300,000 last summer, and that fee looks like something of a bargain.

The striker scored nine goals in his first year at The Hawthorns last season, and he has remained a regular this campaign, netting three times in nine appearances in all competitions so far.

Thomas-Asante attracted interest from Stoke City and Leeds United this summer, with the former having a £2 million bid rejected for the 24-year-old.

Albion were reportedly demanding £5 million for Thomas-Asante this summer, and while that valuation could prove to be a stumbling block, it would be no surprise to see him emerge on the radar of other clubs again in January.

Grady Diangana

Diangana's future was also the subject of speculation this summer, with Leeds United, Leicester City, Burnley and clubs from Saudi Arabia said to have been keen on the 25-year-old.

The winger initially joined the Baggies on loan from West Ham United in August 2019 and after helping the club to promotion to the Premier League, the move was made permanent the following summer for a fee that could rise to £18 million with add-ons.

However, Diangana has struggled to produce his best form since returning to The Hawthorns on a full-time basis, and he scored just four goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions last season.

It remains to be seen whether Diangana can get back to his best this campaign, but should anyone meet Albion's £7 million valuation, it would be tough for the club to turn down that kind of money.

Caleb Taylor

Defender Taylor spent last season on loan at Cheltenham Town, scoring two goals and registering one assist in 49 appearances in all competitions to help the Robins to a 16th-placed finish in League One.

He remained at The Hawthorns this summer, but his game time has been limited so far this campaign and he has frequently been left out of the matchday squad.

Taylor faces competition for places from the likes of Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Erik Pieters at centre-back, so it is unlikely he will feature regularly for the Baggies and another loan spell could be beneficial for his development.