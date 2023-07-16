West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to challenge for promotion from the Championship once again next season.

The Baggies suffered disappointment as they missed out on a place in the play-offs after defeat at Swansea City on the final day of the season, finishing ninth in the table, three points from the top six.

It was still an excellent effort from Albion to put themselves in promotion contention after Carlos Corberan inherited the club sitting in the relegation zone when he arrived in October, offering hope of further progression under the Spaniard next season.

There are concerns over how much business Corberan will be able to do in the transfer market this summer given the club's financial situation, while key players may need to be sold to raise funds, although the £7 million received from Burnley for Dara O'Shea should ease those fears significantly.

The Baggies get their campaign under way with a tough trip to face Blackburn Rovers, who also missed out on the play-offs on the final day, at Ewood Park on Saturday 5th August.

As the countdown to the new season continues, we looked at which players are likely to be in Corberan's starting line-up on the opening day.

Which West Brom players are surely guaranteed to start against Blackburn Rovers?

Alex Palmer

Goalkeeper Palmer came through the academy at The Hawthorns and after several loan spells away from the club, he made his first-team breakthrough last season.

Palmer was handed an opportunity by former manager Steve Bruce in October, retaining his place under Corberan.

The 26-year-old impressed with his performances between the sticks, keeping 11 clean sheets in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Palmer was sidelined for almost three months after sustaining an injury in January, with first David Button and then Josh Griffiths deputising in his absence, but he was restored to the team for the final six games.

Corberan seems unconvinced by Button and while Griffiths is a player with huge potential, it is likely Palmer will get the nod once again next season.

Griffiths has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United and his departure would further cement Palmer's position as number one.

Will Conor Townsend continue to be key for West Brom?

Defender Townsend was a regular for Albion at left-back last season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

Full-backs are a key part of Corberan's style of play and Townsend has thrived under the 40-year-old.

Townsend offers excellent defensive solidity and an attacking threat, but he is clearly an important member of the dressing room and is trusted by Corberan, underlined by the fact he captained the side towards the end of the campaign.

The 30-year-old is one of the Baggies' most consistent performances and is likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet against Rovers.

Okay Yokuslu

Midfielder Yokuslu first joined the Baggies on loan in February 2021 during their unsuccessful one-year stint in the Premier League before returning on a permanent basis last summer.

Yokuslu established himself as an integral part of the side, starting almost every game when available.

The 29-year-old scored four goals in 41 appearances in all competitions and he was recognised for his performances, winning the club's Player of the Year award.

Yokuslu brings class and quality to the heart of the Albion midfield and he is almost certain to be a starter on the opening day.