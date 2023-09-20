Highlights West Bromwich Albion's financial limitations prevented them from having a major overhaul in the summer transfer window.

Only three new players were brought in, while the focus was on reducing the wage bill and keeping most of the squad intact.

Several players, including Grady Diangana, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Nathaniel Chalobah, attracted interest from other clubs, indicating potential departures in the future.

West Bromwich Albion did not have the summer fire sale many were expecting.

The Baggies prominent financial and ownership concerns severely limited Carlos Corberán's manoeuvrability in the summer transfer window, bringing in just three new faces in Jeremy Sarmiento, Josh Maja and Pipa.

Meanwhile, with a clear emphasis on clearing the wage bill, Albion have kept the bulk of their squad from last term with Dara O'Shea the only significant sale for a reported £7 million fee to Burnley.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Without Club Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Without Club Permanent

That is not to say Albion were not without other transfer sagas with many other players, from those on the fringes to star personnel, linked with a move away over the course of the window - some of which may be revisited come January.

3 Grady Diangana

A fan favourite during his initial loan spell during the 2019/20 promotion campaign, scoring eight goals with six assists, a permanent move the following year has not produced the same outcome.

Injury woes have hampered the former West Ham winger's form and chance at consistent minutes in recent seasons with his productivity in the final third taking a toll.

The 25-year-old registered seven goal contributions in 31 appearances last term, however, was subject to plenty of interest this summer.

According to the Express & Star, Leicester City, Burnley and Leeds United as well as teams from Saudi Arabia were interested in the creative playmaker and if he can work his way back into the Albion eleven in the coming months, could look to recoup some of the original £12 million fee spent back in 2020.

2 Brandon Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante has quickly become a fan favourite at the Hawthorns after arriving from Salford City last summer.

Scoring an acrobatic effort on his debut against Burnley last term, he has continued to impress with a catalogue of audacious efforts, scoring seven Championship goals in 20 starts last season.

Impressing once again, the 24-year-old was subject to late interest from Stoke City, the Potters seeing two bids, only reported to be around £2 million, swiftly rejected by the club.

While West Brom are in need of funds and Stoke could look to bolster their firepower again in the next window, long-term injuries to Daryl Dike and now Josh Maja leaves Corberán limited up front with Thomas-Asante the only recognised striker in their senior ranks.

1 Nathaniel Chalobah

A late January arrival, Chalobah's time at the club has not gone to plan so far and almost departed this summer.

The former Chelsea and Fulham midfielder joined on an 18-month deal and played 13 times as he struggled to break the existing Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuşlu partnership.

While a move to Maccabi Haifa in July fell through, with the former England international struggling to break into the starting picture, he may look to end his short stay in the West Midlands and seek a new challenge elsewhere.