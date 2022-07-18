The 3 Watford players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Exactly two weeks from today, Watford get their 2022/23 Championship campaign underway.

With Rob Edwards at the helm, the Hornets welcome Sheffield United to Vicarage Road for their season opener in what should be a stern test of their credentials.

With that being said, there seems to be an awful lot to still be sorted out before then in terms of incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, here, we’ve identified three Hornets players facing an uncertain future with the transfer window in full flow, outside of the obvious ones in Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr.

Ignacio Pussetto

Somewhat of a forgotten figure at Watford, Ignacio Pussetto is certainly a Watford playing facing an uncertain future.

Loaned out to Udinese last season, the Argentine is still on the books permanently at Watford.

The 26-year-old does not appear part of the club’s plans, though, with the Watford Observer reporting that he is set to be loaned out unless a permanent offer arrives.

With two years remaining on his contract, Watford will surely prefer a permanent move.

Danny Rose

Another forgotten figure of sorts, Danny Rose is yet another Hornet facing an uncertain few weeks ahead.

In fact, the only thing that seems certain is the fact he will definitely not be a part of Watford’s plans.

Rose has been training away from the first team squad this summer, and recently turned out for Spurs in a pre-season friendly. Bizarre.

Having signed on a two-year deal last summer, the 32-year-old still has another season remaining on his Vicarage Road contract.

Ashley Fletcher

Finally, Ashley Fletcher is another Watford player facing an uncertain few weeks ahead.

Since being signed by the club last summer, the 26-year-old has been given extremely limited opportunities to show what he can do, and recently spent time on loan at New York RB in the United States.

Fletcher recently returned from that loan spell though, but you have to question whether or not his future lays at Vicarage Road.

Although he appears to fit the profile of the strikers Rob Edwards wants, and is home-grown, a key consideration for the Hornets this summer due to squad registration restrictions, Fletcher will likely receive very little playing time once again this campaign.

If that is definitely going to be the case, the 26-year-old aught to try to get that playing time elsewhere.