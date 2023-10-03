Highlights Rhys Healey, despite signing for Watford in the summer, may leave in January if he continues to struggle for first-team opportunities.

Tobi Adeyemo, who showed promise last season, has yet to feature in the first team this season and could benefit from a loan deal.

18-year-old Jack Grieves, who impressed in the FA Youth Cup, may go on loan in January to gain valuable first-team experience.

It was an incredibly busy summer at Watford when you look at the outgoings at the club.

As well as selling some of their star players in Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, there were plenty of squad players and 'dead wood' moved on too.

As you can see from the list below, it is quite extensive, and that doesn't even include the club's loanees from last season returning to their parent clubs at the end of the campaign.

Watford - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joao Pedro Brighton Permanent Ismaila Sarr Marseille Permanent William Troost-Ekong PAOK Salonika Permanent Joe Hungbo FC Nuremberg Permanent Ignacio Pussetto Huracan Permanent Britt Assombalonga Antalyaspor Permanent Mario Gaspar Elche Permanent Leandro Bacuna FC Groningen Permanent Craig Cathcart KV Kortrijk Permanent Maduka Okoye Udinese Permanent Domingos Quina Udinese Permanent Christian Kabasele Udinese Permanent Samuel Kalu Lausanne-Sport Loan Ashley Fletcher Sheffield Wednesday Loan Jorge Cabezas New York Loan Joao Ferreira Udinese Loan Kwadwo Baah Burton Albion Loan Dan Gosling Without Club Permanent Tom Cleverley Retired -

Indeed, it has been a summer of change at Vicarage Road, and yet, still players remain that we can potentially see moving on in January.

Below, we have discussed three of them.

Rhys Healey

It seems absolutely crazy to be including this man in the list given he has only just signed for Watford this summer, but as things stand currently, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Rhys Healey depart Vicarage Road in January.

Albeit on the comeback from a serious injury, Healey has barely had a sniff of first team action yet, even when, at times, you felt Watford could have done with an extra striker or different kind of attacking threat.

Instead, Vakoun Bayo and Mileta Rajovic have been preferred to Healey so far this season, with those two seemingly fitting the profile of striker that Valerien Ismael likes to have leading the line.

It's a shame, because Healey comes having had a decent goalscoring record previously.

Perhaps between now and January he can force his way into the side, but if things remain the same, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him leave on loan or permanently, particularly given he only signed a short-term deal at Vicarage Road.

Tobi Adeyemo

Another Watford player that arguably should be on the move in January, but certainly could, is Tobi Adeyemo.

The young striker had somewhat of a mini-breakthrough into the first team last season, scoring on his league debut at Vicarage Road and putting in a few impressive substitute appearances.

However, after signing a contract in the summer, so far this season, Adeyemo has been nowhere to be seen with regards to first team action.

The glimpses he showed last season showed he could be a genuine prospect at this level, and to help him do that, Watford could well consider a loan deal in January to the lower reaches of the EFL to help him on the way to fulfilling his potential.

Jack Grieves

Last but not least, Jack Grieves is another player that could potentially depart Vicarage Road in January.

Like Adeyemo, if this were to happen, we believe it would be a loan deal to get the youngster some much needed first team experience.

Grieves stood out in the Watford's FA Youth Cup run last season, and also made a few appearances in the first team, getting fans excited about another potential prospect coming through.

As yet, though, the 18-year-old has no regular first-team experience. By January, he will have turned 19-years-old and perhaps that wil be the right time for a short-term loan somewhere.