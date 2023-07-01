Watford will have been relieved to get last season over and done with what after turned out to be a very underwhelming campaign at Vicarage Road.

Despite talk of challenging for promotion ahead of the season, in the end, the club finished 1th place in the Championship, doing so in very underwhelming fashion.

Indeed, the club's form under temporary boss Chris Wilder was poor, and had it even been average, the Hornets may still have somehow found themselves in a play-off spot.

That said, ahead of 2023/24 there is new head coach in place at Vicarage Road, and fans will hope that come kick-off on August 5th, there will be plenty of new playing faces, too.

With that said, there are some who remain at the club with a lot to prove next season.

Below, then, we've discussed three Watford players who must prove their worth in 2023/24.

Joseph Hungbo

One Watford player set for an interesting season ahead is winger Joseph Hungbo.

Despite having made 17 senior appearances for the club, Hungbo is yet to have a real impact at first team level.

His recent loan at Huddersfield Town appeared to go well under Neil Warnock, though, and the hope is that he can return and be a valuable squad member this season.

Given that by next summer Hungbo will be 24-years-old and out of contract with the Hornets, if he wants to continue at Watford, he is going to have to prove his worth this campaign.

Jeremy Ngakia

Another player in a similar situation for the Hornets is right-back Jeremy Ngakia.

Ngakia has far more senior appearances to his name than Hungbo with 59, but his contract too expires in 2024.

The reason Ngakia must prove his worth is the fact that the Hornets now have a number of options on their hands at right-back.

Alongside Ngakia, there are recent signings Joao Ferreira and Mario Gaspar, as well as academy graduate Ryan Andrews.

It's a big season for all of those names, but given Ngakia has had the longest to nail down the right-back spot and is yet to do so, he arguably has the most to prove.

Tom Dele-Bashiru

Last but certainly not least, it is a big season ahead for Tom Dele-Bashiru.

The 23-year-old midfielder has threatened a real first-team breakthrough on numerous occasions in recent seasons only for injuries to hit.

There is no doubting his talent, but Dele-Bashiru must prove this season once and for all that he can stay fit for a full season, or survive a campaign without a major one at least.

If he can do that, the future at Vicarage Road certainly looks bright for the midfielder.

However, if injuries hit again, Watford and the player himself may think a fresh start elsewhere is needed.