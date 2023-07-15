It is now just a matter of weeks until the EFL kicks off again, with the Championship set to commence on August 4th when Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton at Hillsborough.

Watford will have to wait an extra day for their season to get underway, with the EFL having drawn them to face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday August 5th.

The clash was supposed to be an away trip for the Hornets. However, with QPR's pitch not ready for action, the match will now be played at Vicarage Road instead.

The last time the two sides met, back in March, QPR ran out 1-0 winners at Loftus Road in what was Chris Wilder's first match in charge of the Hornets.

Wilder is now gone, and ironically, Valerien Ismael's first competitive match in charge now comes against the same side.

Valerien Ismael is now in charge at Vicarage Road.

Who are Watford's guaranteed starters?

It will certainly be interesting to see how different the line up looks on August 5th compared to what it did back on that day in March.

With that said, below, we've picked out three Hornets we think are pretty much guaranteed to start the season opener barring injury.

Ryan Porteous

One Watford player that looks certain to start the Championship opener versus Queens Park Rangers is central defender Ryan Porteous.

With Valerien Ismael opting for a back four in pre-season so far, Porteous will surely take one of the two available spots at the heart of the club's defence, as he did often following his arrival at the club in January.

Indeed, the Scottish international proved a big hit at Vicarage Road following his arrival from Hibernain, and dare I say, he may even be given the armband by Ismael, with the club looking for a new skipper following the exits of Tom Cleverley and Craig Cathcart.

The 24-year-old really could be a key part of Watford's side for the season ahead.

Will Imran Louza start for Watford?

Another player surely bound to start the Queens Park Rangers clash, if fit, is central midfielder Imran Louza.

Carrying an injury from the Premier League into last season, Louza did not have the best of campaigns in 2022/23.

Indeed, he ended up missing over half of the season with two different injuries, and when he did return, things did not seem quite right.

With a full pre-season under his belt, Louza should be back at his best for the new campaign, and if that's the case, he has the ability to be one of the best midfielders in the division next season.

Ken Sema

The third player we think is pretty much guaranteed to start for the Hornets against QPR on August 5th is Swedish wide-man Ken Sema.

The beauty of Sema is that he can play multiple positions for Ismael.

If he opts for a 4-3-3, Sema can play on the left wing, and if Ismael deployed a three-back system with wing-backs, the Swede could also play at left wing-back.

We'd prefer him in a more attacking role, though, given his five goals and eight assists for the club last season.

With Joao Pedro gone, and Ismaila Sarr expected to leave, Ken Sema could be heavily relied upon in the season ahead, depending on arrivals.