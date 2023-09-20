Highlights Watford have had a mixed start to the Championship season, with one win, two draws, and two defeats since their 4-0 opening day victory against QPR.

Watford have endured a mixed start under their latest head coach Valerien Ismael at the start of this Championship campaign.

Having torn into QPR on the opening day with a 4-0 success, their latest victory against Birmingham City on September 16th was their first since then, with two draws and two defeats sandwiched in between.

The Hornets saw a multitude of departures across the summer, echoing the revolving door that doesn't just concern managers and head coaches at Vicarage Road.

Watford - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joao Pedro Brighton Permanent (fee involved) Ismaila Sarr Marseille Permanent (fee involved) William Troost-Ekong PAOK Salonika Permanent Joe Hungbo FC Nuremberg Permanent Ignacio Pussetto Huracan Permanent Britt Assombalonga Antalyaspor Permanent Mario Gaspar Elche Permanent Leandro Bacuna FC Groningen Permanent Craig Cathcart KV Kortrijk Permanent Maduka Okoye Udinese Permanent Domingos Quina Udinese Permanent Christian Kabasele Udinese Permanent Samuel Kalu Lausanne-Sport Loan Ashley Fletcher Sheffield Wednesday Loan Jorge Cabezas New York Loan Joao Ferreira Udinese Loan Kwadwo Baah Burton Albion Loan Dan Gosling Without Club Permanent Tom Cleverley Retired -

The most notable exits came in the form of the high-profile duo Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, who departed for Brighton and Marseille respectively.

As the summer window is now shut, FLW are looking at the players from the Watford ranks who could potentially depart in January.

Yaser Asprilla

Having already been a target for Brighton - who already took a gem from the Hornets - as well as Newcastle United in the summer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see interest in Yaser Asprilla resurface come the beginning of the January transfer window.

Whilst the Colombian has mainly been utilised as an impact substitute in the infancy of the new season, the talent is there or else the duo of clubs involved in European competitions would not be circling for his services.

So far this season, the 19-year-old has registered a solitary assist, but if his output statistics are to take a sharp rise, it wouldn't be unexpected to see the prospect linked with a move away.

Ryan Andrews

Another young prospect follows in the form of Ryan Andrews, who has continued his breakthrough from the end of last campaign into this season.

The full-back has limited the likes of Jeremy Ngakia to just two starting appearances, highlighting his impact on the Watford defence at such a young age.

Having already been called up to the England U20's squad in the September international break for the very first time, Andrews continued his fine start to the current campaign by sealing the points in the 2-0 home success against Birmingham, having found himself on the edge of the box, showing he isn't afraid to get forward even in the dying embers of a contest.

If his form is to continue in such a vein, then perhaps clubs higher up the pyramid may look to unearth another EFL prospect.

Matheus Martins

Whilst on loan at Watford for a second stint, if the young Brazilian is to continue his form so far this Championship campaign, then maybe parent club Udinese could look to recall him as they haven't had the strongest of starts to the Serie A campaign.

Having only made 6 appearances for the Hornets under Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder, Ismael has been able to get the best out of Martins in a short period, with the midfielder scoring twice in his opening five games of this season. According to WhoScored, he has been Watford's third-best performer, with an average rating of 7.08.