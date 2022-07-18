The 3 Swansea City players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

It has been a reasonably busy transfer window for Swansea City so far, with Harry Darling and Joe Allen the two notable arrivals which have been funded by Flynn Downes’ big-money switch to West Ham.

With the midfielder leaving for around £12m, it should means that Russell Martin can continue to add to his squad, so fans are sure to be interested to see which players arrive before the deadline.

Whilst there is a need for incomings, further departures are expected too, which will ensure the boss is working with a balanced squad for this Championship campaign.

And, here we look at THREE Swans players who could be on the move…

Ryan Bennett

Even though injuries didn’t help, the centre-back only made 18 appearances in the Championship last season and he perhaps isn’t best suited to the possession style that Martin implements.

With Darling and Nathan Wood signing, it means there is more competition for places at the back and Bennett may feel he needs to leave to play regularly at this stage of his career, so a move may be ideal for all parties.

Jay Fulton

It’s a similar story with Fulton, who has failed to establish himself as a regular since Martin was appointed.

Like Bennett, he will be desperate to play regularly, particularly as he’d proven himself to be a good player at this level under previous management, so you would expect there to be several Championship suitors for the Scotsman who would benefit from a move elsewhere.

Joel Piroe

This is a player that Swansea will not want to lose and the sale of Downes means they are under less pressure to sell Piroe.

However, we all know that money can talk, and if a Premier League side stump up the case to land the talented attacker, then a transfer could happen, so this could be one Swansea fans are nervous about until the deadline passes.

Whilst they would get a massive fee for the Dutch forward, replacing his goals would be tough.