The 3 Sunderland players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Sunderland are deep in the midst of the summer transfer window, trying to assemble a squad capable of managing the step up to the Championship with ease.

Daniel Ballard and Aji Alese have strengthened the backline, while Jack Clarke and Leon Dajaku have arrived on permanent deals following successful loans in 2021/22.

The Black Cats already had a fairly deep squad in place carrying over from their promotion from League One, putting them in a strong position to maintain some continuity heading into the new campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at three Sunderland players who face an uncertain future with the transfer window in full flow…

Trai Hume

January 2022 signing Trai Hume, from Linfield, has four years remaining on his deal at the Stadium of Light, and only received a handful of first team opportunities in the second half of last season.

The 20-year-old may be better off, from a development standpoint, playing regular minutes in League One or Two this term, to continue his step up to senior football.

Intense competition for places in the right back position make it difficult to see the Northern Ireland international seeing regular game time this season.

Dan Neil

It would be something of a surprise if Dan Neil’s name does not crop up between now and the end of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old was a key player under Lee Johnson in the first half of last season, but fell down the pecking order for a number of reasons when Alex Neil entered the dugout.

With three years left on his contract the Black Cats could demand a hefty fee for his services, and with Premier League clubs showing an interest in the not too distant past, it could spark up again if he does not start the season as first choice.

Jack Diamond

Diamond impressed on loan at Harrogate Town in 2021/22, chipping in with 14 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has two years left on his deal on Wearside, but will have his work cut out to force any substantial first team opportunities in the league, particularly with Jack Clarke and Leon Dajaku making permanent switches after loan spells last term.

A League One loan move feels appropriate at this stage of Diamond’s career.