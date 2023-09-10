Since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus became the majority owner of Sunderland last summer, there has been a lot of emphasis on buying young talents from all over the world - as well as utilising the club's own academy as well.

There is a clear recruitment structure in place at the Stadium of Light, with a real penchant for signing young players from Lous-Dreyfus' home nation of France in particular, but they have also dipped into Australia, the Netherlands, Costa Rica and also plucked players from other English clubs to bolster their ranks.

In years to come though, the Wearsiders may not need to be as aggressive in the transfer market thanks to these three young talents - let's take a look at THREE individuals that could very well be the future at the Stadium of Light.

Chris Rigg

This 16-year-old doesn't need much of an introduction as he's one of the most wanted youngsters in England.

Having played schoolboy football for England, a lot was already expected of Rigg but perhaps not this soon in his career - from the moment he made his debut for Sunderland's under-18's though in October 2021 at the age of 14 there was an expectation that big things could be coming.

Just over one year later in January 2023, Rigg had made his first-team debut as a 15-year-old in the FA Cup having stepped up to under-21's football, and he had a goal ruled out for offside at Craven Cottage against Premier League Fulham in what would have been an incredible moment.

Not 17 until June, Rigg made his league debut on September 2 when coming off the bench against Southampton, and in the final moments of the match he struck with a header to make it 5-0 to the Black Cats, and he will likely be in and around every single matchday squad for the foreseeable future.

Newcastle, who Rigg's family support, and Man United were both keen to sign the teenager earlier this year, but perhaps owing to first-team exposure, Rigg decided to put pen-to-paper instead on a two-year scholarship with Sunderland, resisting the temptation of a Premier League academy.

Clubs will continue to watch Rigg though with the more experience he gets in men's football - now it's just a case of how long Sunderland can keep hold of him for.

Rigg of course needs protecting, but the midfielder looks more-than ready to do big things despite his age.

Jobe Bellingham

Speaking of big reputations, Jude Bellingham's rapid ascent from Championship football with Birmingham to playing for Real Madrid and England means that a lot is expected of his younger brother Jobe.

Instead of making a move to somewhere like Borussia Dortmund though, the youngest Bellingham decided that Sunderland would be the next best step for his career, re-uniting with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman who played a major part in Jude's development at St Andrew's.

Used 22 times by John Eustace in the Championship last season, Bellingham was given a run of starts at the end of the season but Birmingham cashed in over the summer, selling the attacking midfielder to the Black Cats for an initial £1.5 million.

Despite being just 17 years of age, Bellingham is a tall man for his age and he's already made an impact in the North East, scoring a brace against Rotherham and he looks central to Tony Mowbray's plans in the number 10 role.

Considering how cheap they picked him up for, Sunderland could be very rich in years to come if Bellingham develops into a top-level player, and that position is sorted now for a long time.

Nectarios Triantis

Luke O'Nien has proven to be a good stop-gap alongside Dan Ballard in the middle of defence for Sunderland, but he has younger players snapping at his heels waiting to take his place.

One of those is Triantis, who is proof of Sunderland's worldwide scouting network as he arrived over the summer from Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners, having played 25 times in the A-League last season.

So far, the 20-year-old has only featured in an EFL Cup match and the Ballard/O'Nien partnership in league action means that he will have to wait his turn, but when he does get his chance, Triantis could sort out the defence for a number of years.