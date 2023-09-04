Highlights Despite a heavy defeat, Southampton has had a positive start to the Championship season and currently sits seventh in the table.

Manager Russell Martin strengthened the squad with new signings, including defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and striker Ross Stewart.

Players in the final year of their contracts include goalkeeper Joe Lumley, midfielder Stuart Armstrong, and striker Che Adams, who has attracted interest from other clubs.

It has been a strong start to the season overall for Southampton in the Championship, despite their comprehensive defeat at Sunderland on Saturday.

The Saints suffered their first league defeat of the campaign as they were beaten 5-0 by the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light, with Saints manager Russell Martin apologising to supporters for the performance after the game.

While it was an incredibly disappointing day for Southampton on Wearside, prior to that, they had made a positive start to life back in the Championship and they head into the international break sitting seventh in the table, two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and three points behind leaders Preston North End.

Martin strengthened his squad on deadline day with the arrival of defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from Manchester City and striker Ross Stewart from Sunderland for a fee of £10 million, completing the club's summer transfer business after the previous arrivals of Ryan Manning, Shea Charles, Joe Lumley, Flynn Downes, Ryan Fraser and Mason Holgate.

There were a number of high-profile departures this summer following relegation, including James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Mislav Orsic, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohammed Salisu, Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella, but Martin will no doubt have been relieved to keep hold of Che Adams amid reported interest from Everton, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As the Saints attempt to make an immediate return to the Premier League, we looked at which players are currently in the final year of their contracts at the club.

Joe Lumley

Goalkeeper Lumley joined Southampton this summer after his release by Middlesbrough, putting pen-to-paper on a one-year contract.

Lumley spent last season on loan at Reading, keeping seven clean sheets in 42 appearances in all competitions during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but he was unable to prevent the Royals' relegation to League One.

With Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy ahead of him in the pecking order, it seems unlikely that Lumley will receive many minutes this season, but he has been included on the bench on three occasions in all competitions so far this campaign.

Stuart Armstrong

Midfielder Armstrong is in the final year of his contract at St Mary's, having signed a new three-and-a-half year deal in January 2021.

Armstrong arrived at the club from Celtic in June 2018 and he was a regular for Southampton in the Premier League during his first five years on the South Coast, including scoring two goals and providing one assist in 35 appearances in all competitions last season as the Saints were relegated from the top flight.

It seems that the 31-year-old will continue to be a key figure under Martin having featured in all six games in all competitions so far, starting the last four league matches.

Armstrong was linked with a move away from the club this summer, but Martin, who played with the midfielder for Scotland, made his desire to keep hold of him clear.

"I know what Stu is capable of," Martin told the Daily Echo in July.

"I know how good of a player he is. He’s such a smooth footballer and is such a great athlete.

“He possesses everything he needs to play at the very top and I think we will give him a platform where he can really show what he can do.

"I hope that he has had some enjoyment over the last ten days that really excite him about what’s to come moving forwards.

"Like so many of the players, their mindset has had to change in a very big way because they had so much disappointment last season and a lot of them felt very strongly about coming back and where their future may lie.

"I think quite a few have changed their mind or are open to changing their mind, and I hope Stu is one of them."

Che Adams

Like Armstrong, Adams also remained at St Mary's this summer despite significant speculation over his future.

Adams joined Southampton from Birmingham City in July 2019 for a reported £15 million fee on a five-year contract.

The striker was attracting interest from Everton, Crystal Palace and Wolves this summer and it had looked like he was set to depart after he was left out of the squad for the 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers last month, but a move did not materialise.

Adams has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, scoring three goals in five appearances in all competitions and Martin will be delighted to keep hold of him.

The Saints are said to have offered Adams a new three-year contract, which includes vice-captaincy and the proposal is still on the table, so it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old will commit his future to the club after failing to secure a move away.

Should that contract remain unsigned, Southampton could look to cash in on Adams in January to avoid losing him for free next summer.