Southampton are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

It was an incredibly poor campaign for the Saints as they finished bottom of the top flight, with three managers in Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles all failing to improve their fortunes.

Russell Martin has moved from Swansea City to become the club's new head coach and the 37-year-old will he will be hoping his side can challenge for an immediate Premier League return.

However, Martin is facing a busy summer with the prospect of key players such as captain James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Kyle Walker-Peters and Che Adams departing.

The Saints start the season with a trip to face newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday 4th August and as the countdown to the new campaign continues, we looked at which players need to prove their worth.

James Bree has a point to prove

It has been tough for Bree since his move to St Mary's from Luton Town in January.

Bree followed former Hatters manager Nathan Jones to the South Coast, but the Welshman was sacked just weeks after Bree's arrival.

The 25-year-old has made just six appearances for the Saints so far, with only three of those coming since Jones' departure, and he was frequently left out of the matchday squad altogether by Selles.

Walker-Peters' potential exit could open the door for Bree and there is no doubt he has proven himself to be an excellent right-back at Championship level, so he could play a key role next season if he can impress Martin.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana became the club's record signing when he joined from Rennes in January for a reported fee of £22 million, which could rise to £26.4 million.

The 21-year-old scored two goals and provided one assist in 18 appearances for the Saints, but both goals came in the 4-4 home draw with Liverpool on the final day of the season, by which point his side had already been relegated and the winger himself admitted he would have liked to contribute more.

"It might have been too late, but I’m glad I finally have my goal, it’s good for me," Sulemana told the Daily Echo last month.

"When I came here that is what I wanted to do – set up goals and score to help the team to get results. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do it but I got my goal.

"There’s a feeling of, why didn’t it come before, why didn’t I score before? But I am glad I have made my mark on the last day and showed what I can do on the good days."

"Being the record signing of the club everyone expects a lot from you, especially when we are in a situation like this to come in," Sulemana added.

"Of course, I knew what the situation was and knew I could take the pressure. I believed that I could help the team but sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. The situation became hard, it’s a learning stage for me and I will take it forward."

Sulemana has been linked with Italian giants Juventus, but if he does remain at St Mary's, he has the potential to be one of the best players in the Championship, and he must begin to repay the club's significant investment in him.

Can Paul Onuachu deliver if he stays?

Onuachu was another big-money signing in January, arriving from Genk for a reported fee of £18.6 million.

The 29-year-old was the top scorer in the Belgian top flight prior to his move to St Mary's with 17 goals in 22 games, but he is yet to get off the mark for the Saints, failing to score in 11 appearances.

Onuachu is also attracting attention from elsewhere, with German sides Borussia Monchengladbach and Stuttgart said to be keen.

His departure could be the right option for both parties after his disastrous stint at the club so far, but Onuachu could be an asset for Martin in the second tier next season, and he must deliver if he remains on the South Coast.