Highlights Southampton's ability to keep Kyle Walker-Peters will be crucial, as there would be takers for the reliable defender if he becomes available at a decent price in the January transfer window.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's pace and direct style make him an attractive prospect for other clubs, and while Southampton is not under pressure to sell due to his long contract, it remains to be seen if the player may push for a move.

Southampton may have to consider cashing in on Che Adams in the January window, as he has entered the final year of his contract and there is a chance to secure a fee for the Scottish striker. His impact may be lessened with the return of Ross Stewart.

As you would expect following their relegation to the Championship, it was a very busy summer for Southampton.

Russell Martin was appointed as the new head coach, and he knew he would inherit a squad that would be ripped apart, with several key players leaving. The highest profile transfers saw skipper James Ward-Prowse move to West Ham, whilst Chelsea won the race to sign Romeo Lavia.

Losing the duo, among others, was frustrating, but the big fees generated meant Saints could keep hold of some players they may have expected to sell.

There had been constant talk concerning much of the squad, so Martin will no doubt have been relieved when the window shut.

However, it’s sure to start up again in January, and if Southampton aren’t in the mix for promotion, then certain individuals may look to move on, and the boss may be happy to make changes.

And, here we look at THREE players who will no doubt be making transfer headlines in the New Year…

3 Kyle Walker-Peters

Keeping the former Spurs man was a real coup for Southampton, as he is someone who was generally a reliable performer in the Premier League.

At 26, he is someone in his peak years, and the reality is that he could easily be playing in the top-flight right now, so there would be takers if he was available at a decent price in the winter window.

With Walker-Peters’ contract expiring in 2025, Southampton are reaching a critical period in the next 12 months, as they won’t want to risk losing him on a free. So, this could be one to monitor.

2 Kamaldeen Sulemana

Another who regularly linked with a switch all summer, the rapid winger has stayed at Southampton and there are hopes that he can become a key player this season.

Yet, his reputation means that there’s sure to be more interest in the former Rennes man in a few months, as he is capable of making a difference in the final third with his pace and direct style.

Unlike Walker-Peters, Sulemana has a long time left on his contract, so Southampton won’t be under pressure to sell. However, we know that doesn’t always matter, as the player may push to move, so it will be interesting to see how it works out.

1 Che Adams

It’s almost inevitable that Adams will be linked with a move away, and the reality is that Southampton may have to cash in.

The striker has entered the final year of his deal, and whilst it was suggested he could sign an extension before joining Wolves on Deadline Day, that didn’t happen.

That means, as it stands, the January window is the last chance for Southampton to get a fee for the Scottish international. Of course, that doesn’t mean they won’t sell, as the club may weigh up how a sale would impact their promotion push, and the riches that returning to the Premier League would bring.

Ross Stewart will be fully fit and up to speed by then, so Adams may not be as influential a figure.