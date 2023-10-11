Highlights Southampton's recent success, earning seven points from a possible nine, has helped their promotion hopes and put them back on track.

Southampton risks losing three key players, including Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong, whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

Joe Lumley, though a reliable goalkeeper, is unlikely to get much playing time at Southampton and his potential loss won't concern fans much.

After a rocky start to the season, things are starting to get back on track for Southampton.

Four consecutive losses got people questioning the club's new manager, Russel Martin. Not only did they not pick up any points from those games, but they conceded 12 goals as well.

It was a really tough time for them, and their promotion hopes were being dragged through the mud. But seven points from a possible nine has put them, roughly, back on the right path.

One of the reasons that so many people were excited about the prospect of this Saints team was their squad. They'd managed to retain many of their good players who were with them in the Premier League, as well as adding proven Championship quality and young talent to the side.

They're building a team that can grow together through the future, but they should have some short-term worries when it comes to three players at their contracts are all set to expire at the end of the season. If two of these three players leave for free, it will be a real blow to Southampton, but that's currently what they're set to do.

Che Adams

The striker got off to a hot start this season, scoring in the first three matches of the campaign, and providing two assists since then.

Now that he's into the final year of his current deal with the Saints, and given the record that he has at the top level of English football, sides in the Premier League were wanting to snap him up in the summer. It was reported that Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Crystal Palace were all interested in bringing in the Scottish international.

Ultimately, no deal was made, but the Saints still might look to cash in on him, while they can, in January.

Stuart Armstrong

Another player who represents Scotland - Armstrong is playing in his sixth season for the Saints.

During the club's time in the top tier of English football, you would get to see, every now and again, the glimpses of pure magic that this man possesses in his feet. Even at 31-years-old, that same wizardry is showing itself in the Championship, scoring in the club's last two games heading into the October international break.

Armstrong offers versatility to the side, being able to play on the wings as well as in a more central role. He's one of those players that will always possess the ability to make something out of nothing, and you don't want to lose them; especially not for free.

Joe Lumley

The goalkeeper only arrived from Middlesbrough at the start of the season, and he is yet to play a game for the Hampshire-based side.

Having played most of the season for Reading, in the 2022/23 campaign, to go to a club as the obvious back-up to Gavin Bazunu was a move that can certainly be questioned.

He's shown himself to be a reliable Championship goalkeeper, when given the chance. But that opportunity seemingly isn't going to come at Southampton.

He's probably as good of a second keeper as there is in the league, but you don't see this potential loss as one that Saints fans will be massively questioning.