The 3 Sheffield Wednesday players who will benefit most from EFL suspension

Sheffield Wednesday supporters certainly won’t be pleased with what they have seen from their side in recent weeks, as their dismal run of results continues.

The Owls have only won once in their last 12 matches in all competitions, which has resulted in them sliding down the second-tier standings at a rapid rate.

Garry Monk’s side once occupied a spot in the Championship play-offs, but this poor run of results have seen them drop down to 15th in the league table with nine games remaining of this year’s campaign.

The EFL have recently announced that all fixtures have been postponed until 3rd April at the earliest due to recent events, although this scheduled return date could change in the near future.

But this break from action could be a blessing in disguise for some of Garry Monk’s squad, as they look to recapture their best run of form.

We look at THREE Sheffield Wednesday players who will benefit the most from the EFL’s temporary suspension.

Connor Wickham

Wickham has struggled for consistent game time since he signed on loan for the Owls late into the January transfer window.

The forward has made just three league starts, and will know that he faces a real uphill battle to force his way into the Sheffield Wednesday starting XI ahead of Steven Fletcher, who has been in impressive form for much of this year’s campaign.

Wickham will know that he is on borrowed time when it comes to regular minutes in Garry Monk’s side, but he’ll need to impress on the training ground to stand any chance of starting matches towards the end of the season.

His poor run of form won’t have gone unnoticed by the Owls and his parent club Crystal Palace.

Fernando Forestieri

Forestieri has made 19 appearances in total this season, but has often been played out of his position, much to the frustration of some of the Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

The forward is out of contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and he’ll be fighting for both his future at the club, and to try and make a good impression to any potential suitors towards the summer.

He has shown in previous seasons that he can perform to a consistently high standard at this level with both the Owls and Watford, but he needs to use this break from action wisely and force his way into Garry Monk’s starting XI at the earliest of opportunities.

Tom Lees

Lees has been a regular in the Sheffield Wednesday when deemed fit enough to start, but he hasn’t shown consistency in his performances for much of this season.

The Owls skipper has often been outshone by the likes of Julian Borner and Dominic Iorfa, which has led to questions as to whether he should be starting on a regular basis this term.

Lees needs to use this break to recapture his best form, and lead his team out of this dismal run of form, which has seen them slide down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

Can you get full marks on this Sheffield Wednesday quiz?

1 of 15 Which club did Keiren Westwood start his career at? Fulham Manchester United Manchester City Sheffield United