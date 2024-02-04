Highlights Sheffield Wednesday made four signings in the January transfer window, strengthening their squad for the relegation battle.

The club was unable to bring in a prolific striker, which may disappoint manager Danny Rohl.

Reece James, Michael Smith, and Lee Gregory remain at the club despite limited playing time, which raises questions about their future at Wednesday.

It was a busy January transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

The Owls made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl, offering hope that survival could be achieved.

Four new players arrived at Hillsborough in January, but while Rohl will be pleased to have strengthened his squad, he will likely be disappointed that the club were unable to bring in a prolific striker.

Sheffield Wednesday - January 2024 signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Ian Poveda Leeds United Loan Kristian Pedersen Swansea City Loan

There were also a number of departures, with Devis Vasquez and John Buckley returning to their parent clubs after their loan deals were terminated, while Tyreeq Bakinson and George Byers made temporary moves to Charlton Athletic and Blackpool respectively.

However, more exits were expected before the closure of the window, and with that in mind, we looked at some of the players who surprisingly remained at the club.

Reece James

Defender James initially joined the Owls on loan from Blackpool in July 2022, and he was a regular as they achieved promotion from League One last season, starring at both centre-back and left-back.

After scoring one goal and providing four assists in 34 appearances last term, James completed a permanent move to Hillsborough in the summer, but he fell out of favour under Munoz at the start of the campaign.

James has been brought back into the fold by Rohl, but after featuring in the early stages of the German's tenure, his minutes have become limited once again in recent months, and he has frequently remained an unused substitute or been left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Pedersen's arrival is likely to push James further down the pecking order, so it is a surprise that the 30-year-old was not allowed to move on before the deadline.

Michael Smith

Like James, striker Smith also arrived at Hillsborough in the summer of 2022, making the switch from Rotherham United.

Smith enjoyed an outstanding first season at the club, finishing as Wednesday's top scorer with 20 goals in all competitions as they won promotion to the Championship.

The 32-year-old has made a number of important contributions this season, including scoring a brace against his former club Rotherham to secure the Owls' first win of the campaign in October, but his game time has been restricted in recent months.

According to BBC Derby Sport, Derby County have made a loan offer for Smith in January, including a "significant wage contribution", but Wednesday were said to be "demanding an excessive fee in return".

With Ike Ugbo, Ashley Fletcher and Bailey Cadamarteri seemingly ahead of Smith in the pecking order, it seems unlikely he will receive regular minutes, and his departure would have been a sensible move for both parties.

Lee Gregory

Striker Gregory scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions last season, but like Smith, he has also fallen out of favour following Rohl's arrival.

The 35-year-old, who joined Wednesday from Stoke City in August 2021, began the season as a regular under Munoz, but he has frequently been left out of the matchday squad under Rohl.

As well as attempting to secure a deal for Smith, Derby were also interested in Gregory, but the Owls' demands once again proved to be a stumbling block.

Gregory reportedly attracted attention from clubs in League One and Two, including ambitious fourth tier promotion hopefuls Wrexham, but a move away from Hillsborough did not materialise.

While Smith is likely to feature for Wednesday, it looks incredibly unlikely that Gregory will even make the bench during the rest of the season, and you have to question why the Owls did not sanction the departure of a player who is clearly not in Rohl's plans, which would have allowed them to offset at least some of his wages.