Upon their return to the Championship, it has been very tough going for Sheffield Wednesday so far.

Whilst Ipswich Town and to a lesser degree Plymouth Argyle, the two teams that came up with the Owls, have put in some good performances and got good results so far, Wednesday are yet to do so.

Of course, those two sides benefitted from having the same manager as last campaign, something the Owls do not have after Darren Moore was replaced by Xisco Munoz.

Nevertheless, to have no wins from the opening nine matches is a big disappointment.

With that said, the January window cannot come soon enough so that the club can look to bring in reinforcements - something they are surely already working on.

Some players may also leave the club in that month, though, for a variety of reasons, some of which we have looked at below.

Indeed, below are three Sheffield Wednesday players we could see leaving the club in a few months' time.

Dominic Iorfa

One player that we think could potentially depart Hillsborough when the January transfer window arrives is Dominic Iorfa.

Now, of course, Sheffield Wednesday will not want to lose the defender. However, his current circumstances mean that a sale could be a possibility.

Indeed, the 28-year-old's current contract is due to expire next June, meaning that from January onwards, he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another side.

This could perhaps tempt the Owls to cash in on Iorfa if interest arises.

There was reported interest there in the summer and it seems likely that with a potential cut-price deal available, there will be further interest in a few months.

Cameron Dawson

Another potential Sheffield Wednesday player whose future could lie away from the club, perhaps as soon as January, is Cameron Dawson.

Having gained the number one goalkeeping role halfway through last season, Dawson played an important role in the club's promotion back to the Championship, playing 22 League One matches and three in the play-offs.

However, this campaign, Dawson finds himself number two at Hillsborough. This is following the arrival of Devis Vasquez on loan from AC Milan.

Dawson is another player with a contract expiring next summer, so if first team football is not an option at Wednesday, he could well look for opportunities elsewhere.

Given he played a part in the Owls' promotion to the Championship, and previously impressed out on loan at Exeter City, there could well be clubs interested.

Ciaran Brennan

Last but not least, if he does not leave the club before then, Ciaran Brennan is another Sheffield Wednesday player that could be heading for a January exit.

Brennan was on loan at League Two side Swindon Town last season, and is not in Sheffield Wednesday's Championship squad at the time of writing.

Now back to fitness after a shoulder injury, The Star speculate he could head out on loan to a non-league side.

However, he should be aiming for at least League Two level having been there on loan last season.

As such, a real possible outcome could be waiting it out until the January window and joining another EFL club on loan.