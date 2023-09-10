Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's disappointing start to the season has highlighted the need for investment in the squad.

Despite a lack of transfer fees, the club's academy is producing exciting talent that could strengthen the first team in the future.

Young players like Pierce Charles, Rio Shipston, and Bailey Cadamarteri have the potential to make significant contributions to the team in the coming years.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Owls have returned to the second tier following a two-year absence after winning promotion from League One last season, but they head into the international break sitting 23rd in the table after picking up just one point from their opening five league games.

It was a busy summer at Hillsborough as Xisco Munoz stamped his mark on the squad, with 12 new players arriving at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

However, many of those new additions were free transfers or loans, with chairman Dejphon Chansiri coming in for criticism for his lack of investment, particularly considering the club's ticket prices are among the highest in the division.

With finances seemingly tight at the club, one potential way to save money on transfer fees is by introducing academy graduates to the first team squad.

The huge influx of players this summer means that it is unlikely many youngsters will get an opportunity at Wednesday this season, but the academy is still producing exciting talent, and we looked at three players who could progress to the senior squad in the years to come.

Pierce Charles

Goalkeeper Charles is arguably the Owls' most exciting academy product.

Charles was included in the matchday squad on a number of occasions last season and is currently the club's third choice goalkeeper behind Devis Vasquez and Cameron Dawson.

The 18-year-old's potential is underlined by the fact he was formerly on the books of Manchester City, while he features regularly for Northern Ireland at youth level.

It is clear that he is highly-rated by Munoz, who praised Charles in August and predicted he could have a big future at the club.

Asked whether Charles could be sent out on loan, Munoz told The Star: "No. He is staying with us.

"This week he was in the dressing room of the second team and he’s been in the dressing room of the first team.

"I think it is one of the players with real potential that we have at the club. He’s a very good keeper.

"With Antonello, I think he can improve him in a lot of ways and it’s important he works all season with us. When you are working with professional players you can see that you have to improve and that you have to do your best.

"I am very happy with him. Every day he has a very good attitude for work. He tries to learn everything and this is a positive thing for him. He has a capacity for learning, he is young and he has good ambition.

"It’s nice when you have that combination."

Of course, Charles is still young and will need time and patience, but with current first choice Vasquez only at the club on loan from AC Milan, Charles could be in with a strong chance of becoming number one next season.

Rio Shipston

Opportunities have been limited for Wednesday's youngsters in recent years, but midfielder Shipston did feature for the first team last season.

Shipston made four appearances for the Owls in all competitions last season and while his minutes all came as a substitute, he did not look out of place at senior level.

The 18-year-old faces plenty of competition for places in midfield this season from the likes of Diaby, Hendrick, Buckley, Bannan, Byers and Vaulks and the fact he has not been given a squad number suggests that Munoz does not think he is quite ready for the Championship yet.

But Shipston was included on the club's pre-season trip to Spain and if he continues his progression, he will likely receive more chances over the coming years.

Bailey Cadamarteri

Striker Cadamarteri has starred in the Owls academy and he attracted interest from the likes of Man City and West Ham United before signing his first professional contract at Hillsborough last June.

It was a frustrating campaign for Cadamarteri last season as he struggled with injury, but he did make his senior debut for the club as a substitute against Leicester City U21s in the EFL Trophy.

The 18-year-old has proven to be a prolific scorer at academy level, and he has certainly shown plenty of potential to suggest he could make the step up to the first team.

Strikers are notoriously difficult to recruit, as Wednesday found out this summer, and they can often cost a lot of money, so Cadamarteri could be a huge asset for the Owls in the coming years.