Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz looks set to be very busy before they kick off their Championship campaign against Southampton.

Not only does he need to make more signings, but he needs to decide who to keep, who could be sold on permanently and who he should send out on loan to develop and win more game time.

Some of these decisions will be made after the start of the campaign - but he will surely want as much done as possible before they host the Saints to give themselves the best possible chance of making a good start to the season.

That could be crucial for them in their quest to escape relegation back to League One, with some key decisions likely to determine where they will end up at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday's formation dilemma

Which formation they play remains to be seen. Although the Owls mainly played with a back five under Darren Moore, Xisco may decide to switch to a back four and that could impact how much game time some players get.

However, there are some players who are likely to be in the starting lineup regardless of which system the Owls' boss goes with.

Which Sheffield Wednesday players are surely guaranteed a start against Southampton?

We have picked out three first-teamers who are surely guaranteed a place in the first 11 on the opening night, as things stand.

Liam Palmer

Palmer has been a key player at Hillsborough for more than a decade now but is only 31, meaning he should still have at least a couple more years left in the tank in South Yorkshire.

Able to operate both in central defence, at full-back and wing-back, you have to feel he will be in the starting lineup against Russell Martin's side, regardless of which formation Xisco plays.

Having plenty of Championship experience under his belt, it shouldn't take him too long to adapt to life back in the second tier and his minor surgery doesn't look as though it will keep him out for too long.

He was crucial to the Owls' promotion last term and, with Jack Hunt leaving, a starting spot at right-back could be his throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Reece James

James is another versatile player, with the ex-Blackpool man able to operate at left wing-back, left-back and as a left centre-back in a back three.

Even though Darren Moore departed, he was still recruited on a permanent basis and that suggests the Owls' hierarchy see him as a potentially crucial first-teamer.

If Xisco goes with a back three, James can operate both in the middle and in a wide role. But if he goes with a back four, that could push Marvin Johnson up the pitch and that would give James the opportunity to start at left-back.

With Jaden Brown leaving, an addition could be made in the left-back area to provide depth, but it remains to be seen whether they will overtake the summer signing in the pecking order.

As it stands, the 29-year-old looks like a nailed-on starter.

Barry Bannan

The Owls are perhaps lucky that their captain has remained loyal to the cause and didn't push for a move away when they were in the third tier.

That has to be admired and he fully deserves his place back in the second tier. Considering how much of a game-changer he is, it would be difficult to see him not starting on the opening day despite the fact there's competition in the middle of the park.

His leadership skills also have to be commended. Not only has he struck up an excellent relationship with supporters and become a real role model - but he managed to guide his side to a remarkable comeback victory against Peterborough United in the play-off semi-final.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him start in an advanced position alongside George Byers on the opening night, with either Will Vaulks or Tyreeq Bakinson behind them.