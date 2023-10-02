Highlights Key Takeaways:

It has been an incredibly disappointing season so far for Rotherham United in the Championship.

After years of bouncing between the Championship and League One, the Millers finally secured survival in the second tier last season, but it looks set to be another season of struggle this campaign.

Matt Taylor's side currently sit 23rd in the table having picked up just six points from their first nine league games, and it would undoubtedly be an impressive achievement if they were to stay in the division again this time around.

Rotherham brought in 11 new players this summer, but there were also 14 departures, including a number of key players such as Chiedozie Ogbene, Wes Harding and Ben Wiles.

Rotherham United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chiedozie Ogbene Luton Town Permanent Wes Harding Millwall Permanent Josh Vickers Derby County Permanent Richard Wood Doncaster Rovers Permanent Ben Wiles Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Washington Derby County Permanent Jamie McCart Barnsley Loan Peter Kioso Peterborough United Loan Josh Kayode Carlisle United Loan Jake Hull Buxton Loan Curtis Durose Scarborough Loan Joel Holvey Gainsborough Loan Robbie Hemfrey Without Club Permanent Mackenzie Warne Without Club Permanent

There are likely to be further exits in the January transfer window, and with that in mind, we looked at which players could be next to leave the New York Stadium.

Viktor Johansson

Rotherham will be desperate to keep hold of goalkeeper Johansson, but as the summer window showed, the Millers could be vulnerable if a big club was to come in for him.

The 25-year-old arrived at the New York Stadium from Aston Villa in September 2020 and he has established himself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, helping them to promotion from League One in 2022 before playing a crucial role in their Championship survival last season, winning the Player of the Year award.

Johansson's performances have not gone unnoticed, and he won his first call-up to the Sweden squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Belgium and Azerbaijan in March.

As we exclusively revealed in June, Leeds United were keeping tabs on Johansson, and while a move to Elland Road did not materialise, it would be no surprise to see him attract attention once again in January.

The Millers do have some security as Johansson penned a new contract to keep him at the club until 2025 in January, but Taylor acknowledged in July that he is likely to depart eventually.

Cameron Humphreys

Defender Humphreys is another player the Millers managed to retain this summer despite interest from elsewhere.

Coventry City and Swansea City were both linked with Humphreys, while Derby County were said to be plotting a swoop for the 21-year-old in a move that would have seen him reunite with former Rotherham manager Paul Warne.

Warne brought Humphreys to the New York Stadium from Zulte Waragem last summer, and the Rams could reignite their interest in January if they were to lose Eiran Cashin, but Rotherham's reported £1.5 million valuation could prove to be a stumbling block.

Humphreys made 40 appearances for the Millers last season, and he has remained a regular so far this campaign.

Ciaran McGuckin

After spending last season out on loan with National League North side Scarborough Athletic, McGuckin has been involved with the Millers' first team so far this campaign.

The midfielder has made five appearances in all competitions so far this season, but he has remained an unused subsitute for each of the last five league games.

With Rotherham likely to be facing another relegation battle, it remains to be seen whether Taylor will give McGuckin more minutes or rely on his senior players.

If McGuckin's game time will be limited at the New York Stadium, a loan spell in League One or Two could be beneficial for his development.