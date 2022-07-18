The 3 Reading FC players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Championship outfit Reading are currently in the process of rebuilding their squad after seeing several key first-teamers leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium in recent months.

Not only has John Swift left, but also key midfield duo Andy Rinomhota and Josh Laurent and the worst thing about their departures is the fact they haven’t been able to generate a fee for the trio, with all three leaving on the expiration of their contracts this summer.

Others including Alen Halilovic and Terrell Thomas, both of whom weren’t key to the Royals’ cause last term, have also left the club. However, they still need to be replaced with the duo providing squad depth during the 2021/22 campaign.

Six players have already come in to replace some of those that have left, with manager Paul Ince and Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen both working well to recruit some solid additions despite being limited by their business plan this summer.

There are still quite a few players that need to arrive though, with their central defence, left-back spot and midfield area all still needing to be addressed.

Departures may also be on the horizon between now and the end of the summer window as well and with this, we have taken a look at a few first-teamers whose futures are currently uncertain.

Luke Southwood

24-year-old Southwood has seemingly been pushed to third in the pecking order with Joe Lumley and Dean Bouzanis both arriving in Berkshire in recent months, a real blow for the academy graduate.

Following the departure of Orjan Nyland earlier this summer, the Northern Ireland international would have been hoping to establish himself as the Royals’ first-choice shot-stopper again going into this season.

And it previously looked as though he was going to get that chance with the Berkshire side limited in what they can do this summer in terms of their incoming business because of the restrictions they find themselves under.

But Ince has moved decisively and this has harmed Southwood’s first-team prospects, with Bowen not ruling out a move away for the stopper this summer.

George Puscas

According to journalist Courtney Friday, Romanian forward Puscas is keen to secure a move away from the SCL Stadium and the club are happy to let him go.

There has been no shortage of sides interested in his signature as well, especially from sides in Italy, but it remains to be seen whether any side will fork out a fee for his signature and be able to afford his wages, with the striker unlikely to be on a modest salary in Berkshire after coming in as the club’s record signing.

Finances will probably be the only barrier to this deal, with the Royals likely to want to recoup some of the reported £8m they spent to lure him to the Royal county.

However, they may be willing to sever ties with him for a cut-price deal, because getting his wages off the books will probably be more important for the English side at this stage with Ince’s side wanting to bring more players in between now and the end of the window.

Lucas Joao

Another striker in Lucas Joao also faces an uncertain future, with the Angolan forward being the subject of a bid from Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas earlier in the transfer window.

Football League World understands Burnley, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest are also interested in luring the striker away from the second-tier side, though it may take a considerable fee for an agreement to be struck despite the fact he only has one year left on his deal.

Current rules mean it would almost be pointless to cash in on him considering they won’t be able to spend that on an incoming player, with the Berkshire side limited to free transfer and loan deals at this stage.

However, a potential tweak in the rules could potentially tempt Ince’s side to cash in, especially with Joao likely to be on a hefty wage.