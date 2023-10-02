Highlights QPR's lack of investment and insufficient number of new signings have contributed to their struggles this season.

There are concerns about the key players potentially leaving QPR in the January transfer window, such as Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

Sam Field, an impressive midfielder, is out of contract at the end of the season and could attract interest from other clubs.

As feared, it's been a bleak start to the season for QPR.

Having only narrowly staved off relegation last time out after jettisoning down the league standings, the Hoops always appeared primed to struggle once again with the catastrophic cocktail of Gareth Ainsworth's direct and alienating approach, a light squad and a critical lack of investment that could've alleviated the current state of play.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

It's no wonder they're struggling when you look at the relative lack of incomings for a team that was in such dire need of upheaval and the question marks surrounding those who've actually joined, and further fresh faces are undeniably needed in January.

But let's look at it from the other end of the spectrum and analyse who could be poised to leave Loftus Road when the window rolls around, as that should also play a big part in how they conduct their business and, as such, how rosy their survival prospects are heading into the latter stages of the season...

Ilias Chair

The mercurial Morrocan midfielder wasn't short of suitors in the summer, so there'll be little room for shock if he eventually ends up leaving following the turn of the year.

According to Darren Witcoop, Championship rivals and promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Leicester City both registered an interest in his services and QPR will be praying that such admiration isn't rekindled - but if it is then they may not have too much of a say on the matter.

After all, his performances have most certainly warranted a promotion, that can't be argued.

He's been the perennial creative force in this side for five seasons now, routinely surfacing among the very finest attacking midfielders in the Championship.

Chair is quite simply too good for QPR and bigger fish will be fully aware of that.

Chris Willock

Chair's creative partner-in-crime Willock could also be on the move as his contract is currently set to expire next summer.

The winger had once been among the Championship's most exciting attacking players, but he's been plagued more recently by injuries, inconsistency and a lack of game-time by Ainsworth.

The last factor is very controversial to say the least, as Willock has plenty to offer at this level and is more than capable of injecting the flair and match-winning ability that, Chair aside, the West London outfit truly lack.

But nonetheless, it's hard to see a new contract being put on the table at all as things stand, and even if it was, it doesn't feel too likely that he'd accept it anyway.

Expect a January departure that'll allow QPR to get some sort of fee and avoid losing Willock for nothing.

Sam Field

In a turn of events that could hinder QPR further, impressive midfielder Field is out of contract at the end of the season too.

He earned interest from Rangers and Burnley over the summer and it's hard not to see the vultures circling again given his contractual status and his side's lowly league position.

Again, he's simply far, far too good for QPR and clubs can capitalise on that now, as the ball is very much out of the Hoops' court if the player himself desires a switch.

Could you blame him?

He's been an ever-present for the last three seasons and started all 46 games in the previous campaign, catching the eye with his industry and knack of breaking up play as well as being able to step on the ball and add some calmness and composure in the middle of the park for Ainsworth's side.

It certainly feels as if QPR may reluctantly cash in during January in order to seize as much as possible for Field's services, and there's every chance he'll want a step-up himself too.