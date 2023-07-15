The opening Championship weekend is getting ever closer, and teams like Queens Park Rangers will be eager to get going again.

The Rs finished a disappointing 20th last time out in a campaign that will be instantly forgotten by QPR supporters.

All focus will have swiftly turned to the 2023/24 season, even more so when the fixtures were announced and QPR were handed an away trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the opening game of the season.

That game is now just around the corner, and preparation will be focused on that game as the club looks to get fitness up in pre-season and more signings through the door.

Which QPR players are guaranteed to start v Watford?

As the game gets ever closer, we have picked three QPR players who are surely guaranteed to the start the game vs Watford.

Jimmy Dunne

The 25-year-old is heading into his third season with the Rs, and the Irishman will hope this is the best one yet.

Since joining the West London club in 2021 on a free transfer, Dunne has been a mainstay in the QPR starting XI.

The defender appeared 38 times in the 2021/22 Championship season, but topped that last season, when he played 40 times in the league.

In his two years at the club, Dunne has established himself as one of the club’s main starters and crucial centre-backs.

Heading into the new season, Dunne will no doubt be an important player for QPR yet again, and one that Gareth Ainsworth will call upon most times when he is fit.

At this current time, Dunne is arguably QPR’s most experienced centre-back at the club, so there shouldn’t be any doubts that he will be starting against Watford on the opening day.

Will Paul Smyth start v Watford?

One of QPR’s summer transfers saw them bring winger Paul Smyth back to the club after his two years at Leyton Orient.

This is the 25-year-old’s second spell at the West London club, after he first joined them back in 2017 from Irish side Linfield.

However, it wasn’t a successful stint, as he only appeared 23 times for the Rs, with the majority of his time at the club being spent on loan elsewhere.

One club where Smyth played was Wycombe Wanderers under Ainsworth, so the pair know each other well, so it wasn’t a surprise when he brought Smyth to QPR.

Smyth is the type of player that Ainsworth loves to have in his team, so there will be no doubt that he will be a regular starter for his new club.

Smyth scored 10 goals in League Two last season, and he will be keen to replicate that form in the Championship, starting in the game against Watford.

Lyndon Dykes

Another certainty when it comes to the starting XI against Watford must be striker Lyndon Dykes.

The 27-year-old has signed a new contract at the club this summer, committing his future to the Championship outfit. So, doing so will surely make him a big contributor to QPR’s season.

The forward didn’t have the best of campaigns last time out, but he will still be a regular under the three different managers the club has had.

The Rs are very light at the top end of the pitch, and even with new additions between now and the opening game, you would expect Dykes to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

The Scot is a typical Ainsworth centre-forward, mobile, but also puts himself about and is a presence at the top end of the pitch. So, it would be a big surprise if Dykes didn’t start against Watford on the 5th of August.