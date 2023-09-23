Highlights QPR's narrow escape from relegation last season has led to them strengthening their squad, but they could still be in danger of relegation this term.

Ilias Chair, QPR's MVP, is likely to attract interest from clubs at the top end of the Championship and even the Premier League, and a move away in the winter transfer window seems imminent.

Sinclair Armstrong's impressive performances have put him in the spotlight, and if he can start scoring goals, he could draw attention from other clubs. QPR is planning to offer him a new deal to deter potential suitors. Sam Field is another player who has attracted interest, with his versatility making him an asset to potential clubs in need of midfield reinforcements.

QPR's narrow escape from relegation last season has seen them strengthen in the summer and the opening weeks of the new campaign suggest that they could be battling the drop again this term.

A horror run upon Michael Beale's exit saw Neil Critchley sacked, and Gareth Ainsworth just about kept the R's up with a couple of wins at the end of last season but the hope is that the signings of experienced heads like Asmir Begovic, Steve Cook and Jack Colback steady the ship this term.

But there is still the possibility of a few sales in January and should QPR be towards the bottom end of the table by then, Ainsworth could oversee some high-profile sales to reinvest elsewhere. Football League World takes a look at three players who are likely to field interest.

1 Ilias Chair

The most obvious name on this list, Chair has been of interest to clubs at the top end of the Championship and even the Premier League throughout his Loftus Road career.

The Moroccan is QPR's MVP, having joined from Belgian club Lierse on trial in 2017, and has featured in over 175 league games for the R’s, scoring 27 times in the Championship.

Leicester were credited with an interest before the transfer window slammed shut, and Aston Villa have been linked prior to this season, and so it does seem to be just a matter of time before the winger is touted for a move away in the winter transfer window.

His place in the Moroccan team has also somewhat boosted his value, and with just under two years left on his contract, it could well be that this is Chair’s last season at Loftus Road.

2 Sinclair Armstrong

A name that was barely known in the Football League by the midway point of last season, Armstrong has shot to prominence with some incredibly exciting displays under Ainsworth.

The Irishman joined QPR in 2020, and with four goals in 11 appearances in the National League in 2021-22, last season saw him make the step up to the R’s first team.

He featured 22 times for the West London outfit, and whilst he didn’t score, his sheer pace and athleticism caused problems for clubs up and down the division.

His form has kept Lyndon Dykes out of the starting XI recently. This looks to be his breakout season - he just needs the goals to match. And when they start flying in, that could bring about interest from elsewhere.

The R's are reportedly set to offer him a new deal to ward off potential suitors.

3 Sam Field

Field, like Chair, is another player who has garnered interest from the top-flight and elsewhere.

Burnley and Rangers were just two of the teams to reportedly state their interest in the player, with his qualities from the centre of midfield likely to be of use in the Premier League and Champions League for the Clarets and Gers respectively.

He’s been an ever-present for QPR this season, starting every game and becoming a solid piece of Ainsworth’s furniture.

But if clubs need back-up in certain midfield positions in the winter, and with Field’s contract up in the summer, his versatility could be key.