On August 5, Preston North End will begin their ninth consecutive season in the Championship when they take on Bristol City, and there's lots of work to do before that date comes in terms of Ryan Lowe's squad.

There have been some significant departures from the squad, including all the loanees from last season as well as both Daniel Johnson and Josh Onomah exiting on free transfers.

Signings of course will be expected, but what of the currently contracted North End players that Lowe can select from?

Let's take a look at THREE individuals that will need to prove their worth this coming season as the Lilywhites look to push for the play-offs on a tight budget.

Ryan Ledson

North End pursued Ledson for months in 2018, and they finally got their man from Oxford United in May of that year, but it's very much been up and down for the ex-Everton midfielder in his five years at the club.

Ledson was used sparingly by Alex Neil in his first two seasons at the club, but in 2020-21 he saw more regular game-time with 38 appearances in all competitions and subsequently was named the Player of the Season.

He hasn't really kicked on for PNE though since and Ryan Lowe hasn't always used him as a regular starter in his 18 months in charge, but he did feature 40 times in the Championship during the 2022-23 campaign - 26 of them starts.

With Ben Whiteman's future in doubt as he has 12 months remaining on his contract, Ledson may have to step up in the holding midfield role should a sale happen, so more of the Ledson from 2020-21 is needed when he does get time on the pitch.

Will Robbie Brady be Preston's left wing-back?

With plenty of Premier League experience under his belt, Brady is someone who has been there and done it - but he wasn't that consistent for North End last season.

There were glimpses of quality with six assists to his name, but also moments of error such as his red card against Wigan and a catastrophic pass against Swansea in April that ended any chance of a comeback in stoppage time against the Welsh side.

With Alvaro Fernandez unlikely to return on loan from Man United, the left wing-back spot could be Brady's to lose, so some good performances are needed in the early part of the campaign - and perhaps some goals are needed too as he failed to hit the back of the net last season.

Can Alan Browne get back to his best?

Browne is coming into his testimonial year at North End with January 1 marking the 10-year anniversary of his arrival at the club, but his influence in the final third has waned somewhat in recent years.

You can never fault the Irishman's work rate and commitment, but his 12-goal haul in the 2018-19 season seems like a lifetime ago, but that same player is still there.

Browne had to cover at right wing-back at times last season, but in a more focal role in the middle of the park, we could and need to see the 28-year-old get back to his goalscoring best, and he may have somewhat of a point to prove going into the final year of his contract.