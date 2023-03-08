The 3 Premier League clubs that could benefit from Chris Wilder’s Watford appointment: Opinion

Watford have made yet another change of head coach – a sentence we are all too familiar with writing at this stage.

Indeed, with Slaven Bilic out of the door, and Chris Wilder appointed until the end of the season, the Hornets are on to their 18th head coach appointment since taking over in 2012.

Remarkably, in just the last four years, the club have had 10 different head coaches, not including Hayden Mullins who had two temporary caretaker spells in charge.

Chris Wilder takes over a Hornets side currently sitting 10th in the Championship standings and four points adrift of the play-off places. Whether he can get a tune out of this Watford squad remains to be seen.

However, Wilder’s appointment could be a disaster for one particular individual at Vicarage Road – Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr.

This, in turn, could be great news for the likes of Everton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Despite having nine goals and five assists in the Championship so far this season, Sarr has not been at his best by a long stretch, and with Wilder’s arrival, he could now face further difficulty.

The new Hornets boss has tended to favour a 3-5-2 formation in recent years, and, if he chooses that shape, it begs the question of where the Senegalese winger, who traditionally operates on the left or right of a 4-3-3 will go.

It seems very unlikely that we would see Sarr playing as a right wing-back, and whilst he has played through the middle in a two previously, he is far from at his best in that position.

As unlikely as it seems, then, Sarr could find it difficult to get make a spot his own in this Watford side, and were Wilder’s appointment to be made longer term and beyond the season, it would almost certainly lead to his departure with a year left on his contract.

In that case, the likes of Everton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace would have benefited greatly from Wilder’s appointment at Vicarage Road.

Everton were linked with a £35 million move for the 25-year-old during the January transfer window and if they retain their Premier League status, Sarr could be a player the club looked to bring in once again.

Meanwhile, January reports also suggested that Aston Villa were once again keen on Sarr, along with fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Ultimately, if Chris Wilder does well at Vicarage Road with a 3-5-2 and his stay at the club is extended, it seems very unlikely that the club would fight to keep hold of Sarr this summer.

If he fails to get into Wilder’s side for the remainder of the campaign, too, his value could also plummet, offering a further potential boost to the aforementioned clubs.