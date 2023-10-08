Highlights Young defender Brian Quarm may be loaned out in January to gain more first-team experience due to a lack of opportunities at Portsmouth.

Portsmouth have made an excellent start to the 2023/24 League One season.

Every season there have been expectations on Pompey to compete for a play-off place, and some seasons they have done so, but in the last few campaigns they have been well off.

Former Oxford United player John Mousinho was brought into the club last season to try and change that.

Evidently, in his short time at the club, he has done that, with the South Coast side having a good end to last season and having now started this season in tremendous form.

Mousinho made significant changes throughout the summer, as 14 players came to the club. That has seemed to help the side make this good start to the season, and while we are only just into October, it isn’t too long before the January transfer window will be around.

This will again be another chance for Mousinho to make changes to his squad, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

So, here at Football League World, we have decided to pick three Portsmouth players who we could see leave in January…

Brian Quarm

The young central defender has been around Portsmouth’s first team before, but so far this season he has struggled to make a breakthrough.

Mousinho does have some strong options in the central area of defence, and therefore, Quarm, who will be playing for the club’s academy side, may be sent out on loan in January for more first-team football.

The defender is only 17 years old and has previously played for the club in the EFL Trophy. However, Pompey do have a big squad this season, and it seems opportunities for players like Quarm may be hard to come by, so it may be that the League One side decides to loan him out for the rest of the season in January.

Denver Hume

Hume is well known in the EFL, having played for Sunderland for a few years before leaving and joining Portsmouth.

The 25-year-old joined Portsmouth in January 2022, but since being on the South Coast, Hume has struggled to get regular minutes for the club.

The defender played nine times in the 2021/22 season, and then last campaign he only managed 20 appearances in all competitions, as he fell out of favour under Mousinho.

This season, Hume has failed to make a single appearance, not even being included in any matchday squads. It is unclear if the player is injured, but in the summer, it was clear that Portsmouth were trying to offload the left-back and recoup the fee they paid Sunderland for his services.

So with that said, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the defender leave in January; it just may be a question of whether it is a temporary departure or a permanent one.

Sam Folarin

Folarin is another young player who has appeared in matchday squads but has failed to make an appearance for the club as of yet.

Folarin is an attacker for Pompey, but given the club do have several attacking options this season, it seems his chances of an appearance in the first team are limited.

The young man will be playing for the club’s academy sides, but it may be that January comes and Portsmouth looks to send one or two of these younger players out on loan so they can get more experience.

Folarin could fall into that category, as he’s yet to be given a chance to impress Portsmouth’s manager.