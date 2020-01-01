The 3-point plan West Brom must utilise to get 2020 off to a flyer vs Leeds United

The standout game in the Championship today undoubtedly comes at The Hawthorns when West Brom host Leeds United.

Both sides have picked up 51 points from 25 games and goal difference means the Whites arrive in the West Midlands as the leaders.

Ultimately, it’s about winning promotion and with the pair holding a nine-point advantage over third place, there’s every chance this could be a Premier League fixture next season.

However, Albion head into the game without a win in three and another setback will seriously increase the nerves around the club ahead of the critical January month.

Here we look at THREE things they must do to ensure they can get back on track against Marcelo Bielsa’s side this evening…

Starting with high intensity

As you would expect, the Baggies will be backed by a full house and they need to use that to their advantage.

Playing with intensity and purpose from the first whistle will get them all on side and make it very difficult for Leeds. If they sit off and allow the visitors to dominate possession, it could work the other way, so it’s imperative they start fast.

Counter attacking with speed

Everyone knows how Bielsa wants his team to play and that’s not going to change for this fixture.

Leeds will play on the front foot, the full-backs will attack and they get men forward at every opportunity. Whilst that’s tough to deal with at times, it does make them vulnerable to the counter.

Albion have a lot of pace in their side and, as they proved last season, that could be a real avenue for success for them.

The West Brom player nationality quiz – Can you get 20 out of 20?

1 of 20 What country does Matt Phillips represent on the international stage? England Wales Scotland Northern Ireland

Use their set-pieces well

Another weakness Albion can potentially exploit is Leeds’ lack of height from set-plays.

Slaven Bilic boasts the likes of Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley in his ranks and those pair could cause real problems aerially when you think of the quality that Matheus Pereira normally provides.

The hosts should look to take advantage of this and load the box at every opportunity.