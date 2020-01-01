The 3-point plan Swansea must utilise to get 2020 off to a flyer v Charlton

Swansea City take on Charlton Athletic on Thursday night in front of the TV cameras, and the Championship side will be hoping for three points to aid their push for the playoffs.

The Swans have lost just one in their last five as they have been able to turn their form around and pull themselves back up into playoff contention, now just a point off of the top six.

Charlton, on the other hand, have been struggling of late with just one win in their last five, and they travel to The Liberty Stadium with hope at starting the year off positively.

Here, we look at a 3-point plan that Swansea must utilise to get 2020 off to a flyer…

Attack with purpose

It is easy for some teams to attack and often struggle for ideas when they reach the opposition goal, but Swansea need to attack with a purpose when Charlton visit.

The Addicks have conceded eight goals in their last five games, and with the newly-promoted club having conceded 36 goals this season, their defence seems to be struggling for confidence of late.

Andre Ayew, Bersant Celina and Sam Surridge will have to create and take the chances that they are given if they are to finish Charlton off on Thursday.

Stick with the 4-3-3

The Swans have reverted to a 4-3-3 lately, with Ayew moving back to the flank in order to accommodate Tom Carroll, Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton as a midfield three.

The three in midfield gives Swansea structure and allows them to have a defensive midfielder, box-to-box midfielder and a midfielder who can make late runs into the box to get on the end of moves.

The formation suits the individual talents of the players at Swansea’s disposal and suits Cooper’s style of play, and it could be enough to get in behind Charlton and take an important three points in the process.

Don’t give Gallagher time

On loan from Chelsea, Conor Gallagher is one of the more important Charlton players.

Lining up in midfield as a regular this season, he can’t be allowed the time or space on the ball to try and make things happen for the Addicks.

As an energetic box-to-box midfielder, he does a lot more than make tackles but he is capable of scoring some sublime goals and he can also be dangerous when looking for a pass over the top of the defence to get his team-mates into goalscoring positions.